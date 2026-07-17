John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
16m

No nation can continually violate the laws of economics without consequences.

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Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
16m

Aggressively low bids. Hilarious. I can see the snarling-lady realtors, and the shocked faces of the owners.

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