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Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
12h

And all of this sits on the assumption that these hyperscalers survive. Several smart people took a closer look on the balance sheet on and off the record and there seems to be a lot of hope as business model.

E.g. Morgan Stanley found ca. $620 B off the balance sheet commitments among the 5 big ones (This was in Jan-2026). Those are "RVG´s" or backstops for data center builders (and leasers) which can be hidden in the GAAP and therefore window dress the balance.

Moodys did the same deep dive in May and said this:

"If a company concludes a lease renewal is likely to be

exercised, but not reasonably certain, it can avoid

classifying both the lease renewal periods and the

residual value guarantee (RVG) as liabilities."

That is a lot of money not showing up in any calculation and adding to CAPEX for all the other purposes. Michael Burry has a good summary on it.

https://substack.com/@michaeljburry/note/c-278923362?r=5klxyn

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Frank Staiger's avatar
Frank Staiger
13h

Looking forward to your SMR suggestions...

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