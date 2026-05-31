Oil bounced around in May, but other than that, the commodities space was pretty quiet. Gold and silver continued to consolidate…

…and copper held near its recent high:

The Real Action Was Elsewhere

May inflation, driven by Iran war supply chain disruptions, was more than twice the Fed’s 2% target:

Interest rates rose to levels last seen in the 2007 housing bubble:

And despite the above, stocks hit new highs in May, as AI companies continued to attract unprecedented amounts of capital and SpaceX prepped for its trillion-dollar IPO. By month’s end, the “Buffett Indicator” — total equities market capitalisation vs GDP — had peaked at a level that dwarfs those of the 1990s dot-com bubble and 2000s housing bubble.

The takeaway? Between inflation, interest rates, and sky-high stock valuations, we may be headed for serious turmoil.

And yet…our Portfolio held its own and delivered some dramatic M&A action.