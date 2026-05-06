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M C's avatar
M C
5h

Is truth social..offline..?...no flip flop tweets from Trumpy today..?

expect an ambush on miners..again on Q earnings....

Pan A only up.. 11,08

Lion one up 11,11 ...))

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
6h

I'm not thrilled with Pan American's breakdown between dividends and share repurchases! Not at all. At this point Pan Am should be working on paying dividends of at least 2/3 of free cash flow! Why? Because part of those dividends are in fact returns of capital; mines are "wasting" assets after all. Management is rewarding THEMSELVES with fantastically exorbitant stock options/grants and using the stock buyback funds to purchase those shares in the market. Meanwhile the shareholders are left with a pittance of a dividend. Will sell our holdings at the first opportune moment and try to find mining management that wants to treat its shareholders right!

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