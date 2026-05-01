Gold and silver consolidated — that is, they bounced around aimlessly — in April.

Copper held its historic highs.

And oil spiked as the Iran war disrupted global supplies.

Weak Hands, Strong Hands

Not surprisingly, our Portfolio stocks mostly meandered in April, as “weak hands” took profits and raised cash while “strong hands” added to their commodity positions in anticipation of the next bull-market move.

I took advantage of the downward part of that meandering to add a couple of high-quality junior miners (see here and here), but otherwise let the Portfolio ride.