One of our Portfolio companies is buying another one. This isn’t surprising, since their sector is due for an M&A boom, and the company being acquired is a logical, if big, target.

Still, it’s bittersweet. The company being acquired has significant upside potential, so it’s a shame to see it go so soon at such a modest price. But the combined companies will form a powerhouse that should be a core holding for commodities investors.

Now we have to decide what to do with our shares.

Here’s the story: