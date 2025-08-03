In response to my question about what this newsletter should be called going forward, you sent more than 300 comments and suggestions. Wow, much appreciated!

Many of you like the new name idea — “Gradually, Then Suddenly with John Rubino” and/or a previous one — “Survive and Thrive With John Rubino.”

But a larger number expressed variations on “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” mostly because 1) my name is easy to notice in a crowded inbox, and 2) I’m well-enough known in this space to succeed without a tag line. #2 is a nice complement, thanks!

Some of you pointed out that Andy Schectman and Lynette Zang, heavy hitters in the precious metals space, are already using variations of the two proposed title ideas. That’s important; I wouldn’t want to step on their toes.

Others noted that “Gradually, Then Suddenly” is a little esoteric, with most people being unfamiliar with Hemingway’s quote.

So…in the absence of a consensus and with variations of the new title ideas already in use by others, the newsletter title will stay as is.

Now back to those gold miner earnings reports.