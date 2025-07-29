A while back, I asked for your thoughts on the idea of changing this newsletter’s name to something like “Survive and Thrive with John Rubino”. Many of you noted that my name is easy to recognize, and a change would make these emails harder to find in overcrowded inboxes.

That makes sense, but I’m still wondering if a title beyond just my name would have advantages. And this morning, on Matt Taibbi’s weekly podcast, he and his co-host Walter Kern mentioned the famous Hemingway quote:

"How did you go bankrupt?" "Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly."

It occurred to me that “Gradually, Then Suddenly, with John Rubino” might be a cool name. So…two questions:

What do you think about the name?

Are you aware of any other Substacks or websites that already use it?

Thanks in advance for the feedback. I value your advice!

John