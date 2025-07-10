John Rubino's Substack

Revd Tim Cook
7h

The sheer incompetence and lack of wisdom of the current and recent German politicians is truly staggering, even worse than here in the UK perhaps. Of course the US blowing up Nordstream has been a large part of this but here we are decommissioning nuclear power stations and using coal again! I never saw this coming to be frank and am shocked at how Germany appears to have lost the plot. I voted Brexit and would do so again. The EU as can be observed is not a beacon of democracy and grows ever darker in how it seeks to control people and of course is near bankrupt. So Lagarde wants to introduce a CBDC to as she has said 'to control people'. Then the EU wants to use retail savings to invest in EU projects!! Really! Will people get their money back or when they want it. The persecution of right wing parties is also disgusting and so obvious. In other words only the EU and Brussels have the right view and truth. We could add Hungary being charged 1 million euros a day as a fine because they do not want they country ruined by often criminal immigrants and very low skill along with an alien culture. I think Hungary is wise looking at the state of the UK and what mass immigration is doing to us. No, the EU is finished and we need to have the last rites. However, I am anti the EU 100% but not Europe. As Europeans we need each other and can work very well together without free movement, a Brussels out of control with 'their' agenda and costs. Many of us never signed up to an EU that wants a superstate. Keir Starmer and his Cabinet are the most incompetent Government I can recall and lack wisdom and common sense. I have never known a PM so loathed and frankly hated than him but he does not get it. Labour are a disaster and most see this but then at this time so are the opposition. Time to kill the EU and have a new way of being together.

Ray Noack
7h

In order to govern and prevent AFD ( 25% of Germans ) from having any say whatsoever in what goes on , the ” coalition “ had to make peace with the far left AND the greens . Basically ,every party EXCEPT AFD . If you think the greens and far left will allow Germany to industrialize or worse yet “ militarize “ you haven’t been following the German Green Party . These are the people that cement themselves to the pavement to stop cars from polluting . Truly unhinged .

