John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john galt's avatar
john galt
3h

Agree wholeheartedly John. Been at this too long to fall for their head fakes and propaganda. Paid my dues for their lessons in fleecing many times over, so now in for the long haul. Best to you and all followers of your substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harold Shaeffer's avatar
Harold Shaeffer
5h

When only 0.5% of the investing public, as per Rick Rule, are invested in precious metals; I'm certain that none of "us" were selling during this downdraft. As long as our leaders continue to totally mis-manage this nation's monetary system, precious metals and commodities are an investor's must buy and hold decision. No exceptions!

In fact, let's increase our invested percentage up to 0.75% - a 50% increase.

5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture