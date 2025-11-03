Gary Bohm at Metals and Miners just posted a great analysis of the recent turmoil in precious metals and why it’s likely to be temporary. Here’s an excerpt:

The media has seized upon this headline as proof that the gold bull market is over, that the rally was a speculative bubble, and that the smart money is getting out. They could not be more wrong.

Metals and Miners

Nov 01, 2025

Gold just experienced the largest weekly outflow in recorded history, a staggering $7.5 billion withdrawal that has sent shockwaves through financial markets and triggered panic among weak-handed gold investors.

This is not the end of the bull market. This is a classic psychological operation designed to shake out retail investors, a manufactured panic that is ultimately transferring gold from weak western retail hands to strong Asian hands and western bankers.

And most importantly, it is a historical parallel to 1973 that suggests the real, explosive phase of the gold bull market is just beginning.

The Anatomy of a Manufactured Panic

The chart above shows the magnitude of the recent outflow, a waterfall event that dwarfs any previous withdrawal. On the surface, it appears terrifying. But the context reveals a story of incredible underlying strength.

Despite this historic $7.5 billion outflow, gold still managed to close the month above the critical psychological level of $4,000 per ounce.

This is not a sign of weakness; it is a testament to the immense and unyielding demand that is quietly absorbing every ounce that the weak hands are willing to sell.

None of the fundamental drivers of this bull market have changed. The global debt crisis is accelerating, geopolitical risks are intensifying, and the de-dollarization movement is gaining momentum.

The reasons to own gold have not diminished; they have grown stronger despite this selling pressure.

So, what is this outflow really about? It is about profit-taking by short-term speculators and, more importantly, a psychological operation designed to create fear and doubt in the minds of average investors.

This is how bull markets climb the proverbial “wall of worry.” They require periodic, violent shakeouts to clear out the speculative froth and create a new base for the next leg higher.

The goal of this shakeout is to convince you that you are late to the party, that the move is over, and that you should wait for a better entry point. But by the time that “better” entry point arrives, the price will likely be thousands of dollars higher.

History Doesn’t Repeat, But It Rhymes: The 1973 Parallel

To understand what is happening now, we must look to history. The current situation is a near-perfect echo of the market dynamics in early 1973, a period that preceded one of the most explosive gold rallies in modern history.

Let’s dig into:

The 1973 parallel The wealth transfer that is really happening The unchanged fundamentals And the fuel for the next leg higher…

Article Continued…

On February 15, 1973, The New York Times published an article titled, “Price of Gold Skyrockets to a Record of $72.30 an Ounce on, Speculative Buying.”

The narrative then is the same as the narrative now: the rally was dismissed as speculative, driven by emotional buying rather than fundamentals.

What followed this headline was a period of intense volatility and outflows, as speculators who had chased the price higher were shaken out of their positions.

But what happened next is the crucial lesson for today’s investors. After that period of consolidation and fear, the price of gold didn’t collapse. It exploded. From its 1973 high of $72.30, the price of gold would go on to more than 10x, reaching over $850 by 1980.

This wasn’t just a rally; it was a life-changing wealth creation event. The New York Times article, with its dismissive tone of “speculative buying,” served as a textbook psychological operation, successfully scaring countless investors away from what would have been the single greatest investment of their lifetime.

The tragedy is not just that the mainstream media was wrong, but that their narrative and psychological warfare deployed caused so many to miss out on generational wealth. The subsequent shakeout was the last opportunity to buy gold before it entered its parabolic phase, and we are seeing a similar setup today.

We are witnessing the same pattern of psychological warfare and narratives today to essentially stay away from gold. The recent run-up to over $4,000 and almost $4,400, was the initial move that caught the attention of the mainstream.

The $7.5 billion outflow is the shakeout designed to convince you that gold price move was a fluke. The next phase will likely be the parabolic advance that is similar to the 1973-1975 move that almost tripled in price, and left the disbelievers behind then and will do so again today.

The Great Transfer From Weak West to Strong East & Of Course…Bankers

This historic outflow is not simply money disappearing from the gold market. It represents a massive transfer of physical gold from Western retail investors to the vaults of long-term holders in Asia and the Middle East, of course….the bankers.

While Western ETFs, driven by algorithm-based trading and short-term sentiment, are selling paper claims to gold, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and high-net-worth individuals in the East are taking delivery of physical metal at a continued record pace.

These are not speculators. These are strategic accumulators who understand that the global monetary system is undergoing a fundamental reset.

They are not buying gold for a quick trade; they are buying it to preserve wealth for generations.

They view the current price weakness not as a reason to sell, but as a gift; a final opportunity to acquire the world’s most important monetary asset at a discount before its true value is recognized by the rest of the world, in this portion of the bull cycle.

Every ounce sold by a fearful Western ETF is an ounce that will likely never return to the market.

It is being absorbed into hands that will likely not sell at any price, creating a supply squeeze that will make the recent rally look like a minor tremor before the earthquake.

The Unchanged Fundamentals & Why This Is Just a Breather

It is critical to zoom out from the short-term noise and focus on the unchanged fundamentals that are driving this bull market:

The Global Debt Crisis: Global debt has surpassed $340 trillion and continues to grow at an unsustainable pace. The only mathematical solution is currency debasement, which will drive capital into the one asset that cannot be printed: gold.

Geopolitical Instability: The world is entering a new era of great power competition, from U.S. hegemony to multi-polar leadership, with conflicts and tensions rising across the globe. Gold has been the ultimate safe-haven asset for 5,000 years, and its role as a hedge against geopolitical risk has never been more important.

De-Dollarization: The weaponization of the U.S. dollar has triggered an irreversible movement away from the dollar-based system. Central banks are not buying U.S. Treasuries with the same fervor and outlook as they did in the past and instead are buying gold at the fastest pace in history, a trend that will only accelerate. They no longer see Treasuries as a neutral asset, but a weapon that can be used against them in the hands of the U.S. government.

None of these fundamental drivers have been resolved by the recent price correction. In fact, they have only intensified.

The $7.5 billion outflow is a temporary, sentiment-driven event in a market that is being driven by long-term, structural forces that guarantee a much higher gold price.

The Fuel for the Next Ascension

The largest gold outflow in history is not a bearish signal. It is the fuel for the next explosive rally. It is the psychological operation that is shaking out the weak hands and creating the fear and doubt necessary for a true bull market to climb its wall of worry.

Those who are selling now will be the ones chasing the price higher in the coming months and years, providing the momentum for gold’s ascension to levels that are currently unimaginable to most.

The smart money understands this. The central banks understand this. The strong hands in the East understand this. The global bankers understand this. They are quietly accumulating what the fearful hands in the retail West are selling.

The parallel to 1973 is clear. A record price, a narrative of speculative excess, and a violent shakeout.

What ultimately followed was a multi-year, 11X rally. We are standing at the same inflection point today.

This is not the time to panic. This is the time to recognize the historical precedent, to trust the fundamentals, and to understand that the greatest opportunities are born out of moments of maximum fear.

Find more of Gary Bohm’s work here