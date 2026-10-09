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john hill
Oct 10

Where do the stablecoins come in? Does the Treasury issue stablecoins and TBills at the same time hoping investors buy both? Sorry, but I don’t understand the system as written!

In general, thankyou for your thoughtful comments about economic matters.

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Mrjinx007
Oct 9

"I promise" - The government.

"I promise" every 4-8 years increments going back at least 120 years has brought us to where we are.

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