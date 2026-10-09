An interesting video just dropped, detailing the US government’s plan to “erase” the national debt. Here it is, followed by a quick summary:

The plan in bullet points:

Treasury bill stablecoins (which, under the recently passed Genius Act, must be backed 1-for-1 by T-bills) become a globally popular way to own risk-free assets as loan collateral. T-bill demand surges.

The US Treasury issues trillions of dollars of T-bills to meet this demand.

The Treasury uses the proceeds to buy back and retire long-dated, higher-yielding notes and bonds, pushing down long-term interest rates and lowering the government’s debt carrying costs.

The remaining long-term paper is then backed by a promise to return principal in gold at expiration.

And just like that, we’re back on a version of a gold standard, with low interest rates and a stable dollar.

Will It Work?

Some of the above, especially gold’s central role in the coming monetary reset, is appealing. But the plan seems to have a few serious flaws:

It doesn’t address fiscal policy. With the US and the rest of the developed world continuing to live way beyond their means, retiring boomers and suicidal wars will widen the already immense gap between tax revenue and government spending. The result: Total debt will keep rising, and despite lower interest rates, the government’s interest expense will stay high. Shifting from long-term debt to short-term debt requires the government to continuously roll over a mountain of T-bills — no matter the state of the market. “Backing” long-term bonds with a promise of gold in, say, 2055 requires bond buyers to trust the government to keep a very expensive promise three decades from now. Talk about counterparty risk… The emergence of AI and quantum computing makes every link in this public/private value chain potentially hackable. Once again, massive counterparty risk.

More Likely Scenario

In 2027, another round of inflationary money printing is a lot more likely than the adoption of a stablecoin/gold standard. Consider this from Lawrence Lepard, author of The Big Print: