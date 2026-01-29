John Rubino's Substack

David “Cow” Gurney's avatar
David “Cow” Gurney
8m

Hi John,

No. After an initial sympathetic plunge, both AU and AG will climb back up throughout the day as the global fundamentals are unchanged.

Semper Fi,

Cow

Richard Marks
6m

Today? That would be yes.

Sesame Street word for the day……..

VOLATILITY!!!

