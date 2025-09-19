We Baby Boomers are no longer the biggest generation. Millennials and Gen Z now outnumber us:

But when it comes to wealth, we rule. Thanks to the past few decades’ asset price inflation, we’ve accumulated an aggregate net worth that surpasses all other generations combined. No wonder young people don’t trust the system.

But That’s About to Change

The average Boomer is now 70 years old, which means we’ll be dropping off steadily over the next couple of decades. And our houses, brokerage accounts, and other assets will be flowing to our kids and grandkids.

You’re Welcome!

So maybe Boomers aren’t the villains in this story after all.

One might actually say that, rather than hoarding wealth at the expense of younger generations, we’re safeguarding that wealth as Millennials and Gen Z pass through their impulsive years and into their relatively sober 40s. And now we’re handing that wealth off to them, secure in the knowledge that their decades of deprivation have given them the wisdom to use it wisely.

So, kids, sorry about those crappy apartments and dead-end jobs. Here come the McMansions and tech stocks. Enjoy!