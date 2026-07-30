Precious metals miners are in an interesting situation these days. They’re producing something they expect to appreciate and selling it for more than they need to cover capital spending, dividends, and debt repayment. In other words, they’re generating “free cash flow.”

So why not just keep their excess metal rather than selling it, allowing shareholders to benefit from its future appreciation?

Very few miners do this, but many are probably wondering if they should. And — perfect timing — one of our Portfolio companies just announced that it is indeed hoarding metal. Here’s an overview: