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Liber8or's avatar
Liber8or
1m

Roger that. Ignoring Silver and Gold. (Certainly not buying more as there is no real dip.) Big boys like SD Bullion and Kitco continue to rape customers with huge premiums on both buy and sell side.

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Eric Z's avatar
Eric Z
13m

Whether it is Silver, Oil, water, you name it, What is an honest or accurate price when banksters create dollars from nothing ad infinitum?

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