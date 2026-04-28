Silver is trending down this week.

But that’s just the paper markets discouraging long futures contract holders from standing for delivery. Ignore it, because something much bigger is happening.

China is on an epic silver buying spree.

Why now? Several reasons. For one thing, solar panels contain silver, and China’s panel exports are spiking.



Meanwhile, the following has happened:

Silver was officially added to the U.S. List of Critical Minerals in November 2025, making access to silver an official government policy. From an AI summary: "The reclassification addresses significant supply chain vulnerabilities, as the United States imports approximately 64-80% of its silver consumption, with major reliance on Mexico and Canada . The new status unlocks federal support mechanisms, including fast-track permitting under the Fast-41 program, tax incentives , and potential strategic stockpiling to reduce dependence on foreign refining, notably by China, which controls much of the global refined supply.”



China banned silver exports on January 1, 2026.



As of May 1, China has restricted the sale of acids used to refine silver.

Geopolitical Squeeze

The silver market is no longer about businesses vying for inventories. Now it’s geopolitical, as major silver-producing and consuming countries act to guarantee access.

One consequence: Price is no longer the main driver of silver demand.

Put another way, welcome to the silver war.

Someone has even resurrected the Silver Guy avatar for this story: