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Harold Shaeffer's avatar
Harold Shaeffer
18h

Leave it to John to tell us like it is. Great comments!

My feeling this AM are the about same I had when Ross Perot's "Mexican sucking sound" was ignored. Also, its time to put "bomb, bomb Iran" in the trash can, bring all the troops home.

And simply veto all the spend, spend legislation that now will begin.

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
18h

Same shit. Different day. Agenda 2030 is still in play along with the depopulation plan.

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