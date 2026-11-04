Wow, talk about F-ing around and finding out.

America's neo-cons (bloodthirsty empire builders who want to bomb the world into submission) kicked the anti-war MAGA faction out of the Republican Party, then proceeded to start a disastrous Middle East war — during a mid-term election campaign! Yesterday, they got the most brutal electoral rebuke since the Great Depression.

Now we face two years of noise, as newly emboldened Democrats push policies resembling those that have landed Europe on its cultural and financial deathbed, most of which will be blocked by a lame duck president whose only remaining weapon is a veto pen. The result: “sound and fury” gridlock that produces headlines but little actual change.

Leading, of course, to an epic financial crisis and currency reset.

Some specifics:

Immigration: As the Biden years demonstrated, the federal government runs the border regardless of what the states think. So Congress and Texas’s new governor will want open borders, but Homeland Security and ICE will continue their current policies, resulting in two more years of net out-migration. And that’s it for the good news…

The election cycle: The 2028 presidential campaign begins today, with Democrats hoping to maintain their momentum (a challenge now that they’re in power and free to speak their minds) while the next generation of Republicans run away from Trump while simultaneously begging for his endorsement. The result: High-volume vitriol with no major policy changes before 2029.

Geopolitics: The Iran war looks unwinnable for either side. So the best-case scenario is both combatants walking away exhausted, while the worst-case scenario features the destruction of Middle East energy infrastructure and years of disrupted supply chains.

Europe: Europe as we’ve known it is over, and civil war is literally its best-case scenario. Expect a return to the Deutschmark, franc, and lira, followed by massive devaluations, while governments go (even more) authoritarian and civil unrest on the scale of the past month becomes the norm.

Inflation: War, civil unrest, and political gridlock will put US and European fiscal policy on auto-pilot. Deficits will stay high, debt will continue to pile up, and inflation will accelerate.

The bond market will become increasingly skeptical, and interest rates will rise, maybe a lot. Trump’s inner circle will propose the currency reset they seem to want (Treasury bond stablecoins, gold-backed bonds, yield curve control). This will fail because it doesn’t address fiscal policy.

2028

Two more years of “neo-cons versus commies” is a soul-crushingly bleak prospect. Except for gold bugs.

This financial/political/spiritual endgame became inevitable when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971. It won’t be resolved without a return to Constitutional principles of limited government and sound money. And that requires a repricing of real assets.

Actionable advice: Tune out the fiat experiment’s death throes and focus on the eventual repricing of our gold, silver, and commodities stocks.