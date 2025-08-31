A few months ago, Kings College professor David Betz caused a stir by predicting that mass immigration would lead to civil war in the UK.

Since then, things have been accelerating:

A court allowed the UK government to house effectively unlimited numbers of migrants in hotels, despite growing unrest in affected communities.

A government study of “migrant rape gangs” concluded that they are indeed real, and in the past were covered up by police and local officials who feared being called racist.

Millions of Brits started flying and otherwise displaying UK flags, to which various UK officials responded with accusations of racism and fascism.

And — the big one — a 14-year-old Scottish girl was filmed brandishing a knife and a hatchet to (it appeared) protect her 12-year-old sister from an aggressive immigrant. She was subsequently arrested for being armed.

That Seems to Have Done It

On September 13, at least two mass protests are planned for London, one anti-immigrant/pro-free speech and the other anti-anti-immigrant. And Brits, along with observers worldwide, are choosing sides.

The following quotes and memes were pulled from just a couple of X threads this morning:

A user created the poll on X with the caption “What numbers do you predict for September 13th Unite the Kingdom Free speech rally in London?” On the poll 52.7% said one million will turn up, the greatest percentage out of all of the other options. It is expected that the protest will draw huge numbers as people up and down the country have posted on social media saying they will be attending. One user replied: “Everyone asks the same thing. ‘What can I do? How do we fight back? How do we stop this government crushing free speech?’ The answer is simple: September 13th. London.

My entire timeline is just people declaring for England. Welshmen, Scotsmen, Irishman, Frenchmen, Americans...just people from everywhere. All declaring their support for the English patriots in our time of need. All the old adversaries are with us as we are with them because this isn't about the vanity of old grudges. This is about the very existence of our nations at all. Do the English get to have an England? Do the Welsh have the land of their fathers? Do the Scots get to keep their lochs? Does the emerald isle belong to the Irish? If in each case the answer is yes, then we can all sing the same song, we can all speak with the same voice. These lands belong to us and no others. This is the definining question of our age and there is only one just and true answer. St George for England, and all else will follow.

When Catholics and Protestants in NORTHERN IRELAND, of all Places, began marching TOGETHER against Mass Immigration last year, I knew that this movement would bridge all divides among our Peoples. We don’t have time to hold onto past grudges. This means more.

You're being flooded with 3rd world immigrants to crush wages, increase asset values, and create a one party Marxist oriented state in bed with oligarchs and jihadists. Billionaires, and their hedge fund managers, will happily destroy you to get a 12% return instead of 8%. Jihadists run on an entirely different fundamental ideology than others. Their prime directive is to destroy all outside their group, and to blend in when convenient.