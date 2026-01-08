The US government gets plenty of well-deserved criticism, especially from us gold bugs.

But it is doing some things right. So credit where credit is due. Consider these two massively sensible policy changes from just the past couple of days:

Goodbye Carbs

The Agriculture Department just converted the food pyramid from this carb-heavy monstrosity…

…to a demonstrably healthier version featuring meat, vegetables, and natural oils. This single graphic will change millions of lives for the better.

So Long, Private Equity Landlords

Shadowy predators like Blackstone have been converting the US into a nation of renters by buying up entire neighborhoods of single-family houses, converting them to rentals, and jacking up rents. The result: a shortage of starter homes and millions of young families denied the homeownership part of the American dream.

Private equity isn’t the only reason the housing market is frozen (see the following thread), but still, Wall Street and “landlord” should never appear in the same sentence.

Yesterday, President Trump began a process that could end the era of private-equity landlords:

It’s Not All Bad

We’re still piling up debt at a rate that guarantees a financial crisis and currency reset. But along the way, some good things are happening that will make the recovery easier (or at least possible). They shouldn’t go unremarked.