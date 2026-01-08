Two Great Policy Changes
Credit where credit is due
The US government gets plenty of well-deserved criticism, especially from us gold bugs.
But it is doing some things right. So credit where credit is due. Consider these two massively sensible policy changes from just the past couple of days:
Goodbye Carbs
The Agriculture Department just converted the food pyramid from this carb-heavy monstrosity…
…to a demonstrably healthier version featuring meat, vegetables, and natural oils. This single graphic will change millions of lives for the better.
So Long, Private Equity Landlords
Shadowy predators like Blackstone have been converting the US into a nation of renters by buying up entire neighborhoods of single-family houses, converting them to rentals, and jacking up rents. The result: a shortage of starter homes and millions of young families denied the homeownership part of the American dream.
Private equity isn’t the only reason the housing market is frozen (see the following thread), but still, Wall Street and “landlord” should never appear in the same sentence.
Yesterday, President Trump began a process that could end the era of private-equity landlords:
It’s Not All Bad
We’re still piling up debt at a rate that guarantees a financial crisis and currency reset. But along the way, some good things are happening that will make the recovery easier (or at least possible). They shouldn’t go unremarked.
Blackrock and other like vultures are no friends of the U.S. or the citizens. They impose their leftist will on too many corporations and organizations through their massive cash holdings and stock purchases where they have an outsized vote and even control. They have pushed the weather hoax and the green energy scam which further enriches them and makes the nation weaker and more vulnerable. Trump faces a huge fight to reign in these basically anti-American vampires.
And a cap on Defense Contractor CEO's salaries, don't forget that one!
Who needs a roller coaster, wild horse ride, or circus? Not me.
Keeping up with current events is a race car on steroids...head thrown back during takeoff.