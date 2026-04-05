Go back to the 2023 beginning of this newsletter’s Table of Contents, Gold/Silver Miners section, and you’ll find a lot of posts about explorers generating impressive drill results.

But fast forward to the 2025 articles, and the explorers are barely mentioned. That’s because, while a few explorers turned their impressive drill results into big share price increases, many didn’t. As a result, the explorers as a group were a major disappointment in an otherwise happy Portfolio.

But lately, some explorers have been reporting numbers that can’t be ignored, and which might catch the eye of potential acquirers in the year ahead.

Here are two, one from our Portfolio and one that’s being added with this post: