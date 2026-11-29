In one of James S.A. Corey’s (all-time great) Expanse novels, there’s an epigram that applies to life in general, and today’s financial world in particular:

“Once is never. Twice is always.”

The point is that a single event might be a fluke you can safely ignore. But a second such incident forms a pattern that seems likely to continue, maybe forever.

Here’s a chart from the 1970s — the last time this process played out in the currency markets. Note that inflation jumped in the late 1960s, but quickly subsided and was largely forgotten. Then it re-emerged in the early 1970s, as a Middle East war disrupted oil supplies.

And in the market's psyche, “never” became “always.” Investors and traders were primed for ongoing inflation, and the next flare-up of Middle East tensions led them to abandon the dollar for “real” assets the government couldn’t inflate away.

The resulting double-digit inflation required 18% interest rates to subdue it.

Are We Back There Again? Let’s See.

Once…

In 2020, a pandemic disrupted global supply chains, spiking inflation to 9% in 2023 and traumatizing millions who saw their cost of living become unmanageable. But COVID turned out to be a false alarm, and the panic subsided. The cost of living stayed high, but the rate of increase fell back towards the Fed’s 2% target.

Maybe, thought most Americans, 2023 was a one-off and wouldn't be repeated.

Twice…

But then came the Iran war, unrelated to public health but almost as damaging as COVID was to global supply chains. Today, Inflation is running way above the Fed’s target, and long-term interest rates have spiked.

Always?

A growing number of people now see above-target inflation — caused by egregious government incompetence — as the new normal.

So consider this scenario: The Fed responds to rising inflation by boosting short-term interest rates (now expected in December and early 2027). This spooks an equities market already rattled by a volatile AI bubble and what now looks like a Middle East forever war. See Rick Mills’ Is the Fed making a huge mistake by raising rates?

The world’s central banks then respond as they always do in bear markets — with aggressively easy money. But this time, savers and investors recognize the pattern and expect easy money to reignite inflation. They front-run the currency debasement, selling bonds (thus spiking long-term interest rates and further destabilizing equities) and piling into gold, silver, and other commodities.

The result: Stocks tank, inflation jumps, and governments lose control of their currencies.

Visually, it looks something like this:

This post is part of a “Shrinking Trust Horizon” series. Find the other posts here.



