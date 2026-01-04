John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lester's avatar
William Lester
6h

Congrats Darren 👍🪙✌️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
6h

I guess people enjoy these yearly "contests" but I find that thinking in terms of short-term deadlines doesn't really help my analysis of trends because there is so much "noise" in the economic environment. Shortest investment time frame I like to use is 3 to 5 years. For 12/31/28 I'll predict gold at $27,500 and silver at $1375 (today's $$).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture