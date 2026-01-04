Silver rose by about 140% in 2025, with most of that gain (and some extreme volatility) coming in the last few weeks.

The final price, at the end of US stock trading on December 31, was a spectacular $71.08/oz:

The Winner

A seriously optimistic outlook was required to predict this kind of silver action. And the last few days’ volatility kept the outcome in doubt until the very end.

The winner: Ontario, Canada’s Darren Beiko, with a prediction of $67.77/oz.

Way to swing for the fences, Darren! Your Silver Eagle is on the way.

Final Comments

Once again, there were a few kinks to work out. The final price was supposed to be Kitco’s last tick on December 31, which I assumed would coincide with the close of US stock trading. But Kitco doesn’t actually close; it just shifts to different exchanges around the world. So, for our purposes, I stuck with the 4 pm EST stock market close.

And there were a lot of submissions, so it’s possible that I missed some, and that one of those was closer than the declared winner. If that’s the case, let me know with proof of email or comment, and I’ll look into it.

The next contest begins in a few weeks. Stay tuned.