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Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
12h

I just can't get excited about any of this.

Technology and ingenuity and creativity, etc. are impressive themselves but the actual applications ring hollow to me, and I just don't just mean space technology. I don't know if the unspoken assumption is that it's all about increasing quality of life, but to me most of it does not. It just seems to increase stress and anxiety in the name of abundance, speed and convenience. Or, "efficiency", the euphemism for lower financial cost for lower quality of experience. It's like the lose-lose of "shrinkflation".

And it's not like there is any end game to it, any end in sight, just an inexorable ever-increasing drive.

I think the species has lost it's way. It's become too ego bound, and has rejected the development of consciousness. The material and technological is now considered the only realm. The truth is, the more material the less human.

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HENRI DOUVRY's avatar
HENRI DOUVRY
13h

Very interesting. I suppose human space travel makes little sense, except for maybe tourism. Colonies on the moon? Why? Robots can do most of the science work although temporary human presences would probably add some value to the work. Launch pads to further destinations maybe. And as far as populating the place, no child born and raised there would be able to return to earth. Bone density is a function of gravity. Maybe a lot to learn by raising experimental animals there and returning them for study

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