John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M C's avatar
M C
2h

jeps..and what a flip flop yesterday...me miners up 3-4 %

from taking Karg island tweet..to final deal soon

gold up 140$ and silver 6%

I know it used to be rigged...but now Dumpy is the king rigger

He calls it winning & deal making

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

What about SILVER?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture