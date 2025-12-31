Americans are watching videos of empty, taxpayer-funded “daycare centers” with bemusement. How, we wonder, can such things exist right under the noses of officials who are supposed to police exactly this kind of blatant fraud?

According to El Gato Malo, whose bad cattitude Substack is becoming essential reading, the scam is “a feature, not a bug” in a new form of state politics. Here’s an excerpt (with the original, mostly no-caps punctuation):

the corrupt are easy to capture

el gato malo

Dec 31, 2025

i’m not sure who needs to hear this, but there is nothing even remotely sophisticated about these endless somali and NGO/immigration frauds. not PPP, not food, not autism, and not daycare or welfare or SNAP or free rent.

it’s all blatant, hammer in the face stuff.

it did not go on for years because the perpetrators were crafty. it went on because the DA’s, prosecutors, police, judges, mayors, governors, and congress critters were relying on this demographic for vote harvesting.

all these politicians and purported public servants knew full well what was occuring.

they were all a part of it.

they bragged about it.

this new somali scam, fake daycare, will also run into the billions. these folks have stolen multiples of the GDP of somalia, and that’s just from minnesota. and their reach is far from confined there.

this is modern day barbary piracy.

the only difference is that it was invited in and protected by its patrons.

and it’s mostly only coming to light because of citizen reporting. (if you have not seen it, link to the full nick shirley video here.

literally, all he did was walk around in person and ask the right questions. this is what investigative journalism used to be before media became a captured element. (this is also why so many are so desperate to rein and regulate social media and get information like this declared “hate speech” or “misinformation,” and why this cannot be allowed to happen)

you cannot trust these people.

governments and justice systems have been covering it up, refusing to investigate, ignoring whistleblowers and even turning upon them, and generally supporting this criminal syndicate. (more on that here)

they have overturned actual guilty verdicts by fiat.

so how does this get this bad?

well, let me tell you:

it starts simply enough: a number of political factions feel challenged and seek to stay in power. they have lived off bribing and co-opting voters at home, but this has run out of rope and they need a new-new thing.

to prop themselves up electorally and in the electoral college and US house of representatives apportionment by census, they import voters from abroad.

this gets them two things.

more population and therefore more electoral votes and more representatives a local voter base beholden to them that will support them, thick or thin because they are a dependency or people who could never make it in the US unsupported. they were selected for this exact reason. “they are all on welfare” is a feature, not a bug.

the trade was simple:

you come here, i give you free housing, welfare, education, food and education worth many multiples of your standard of living at home, you get to live in a nice, safe place and have 12 zillion kids, and you vote for me and get your friends to vote for me.

the systems were so rigged it was surreal. in MN, one registered voter can “vouch” for up to 8 others, all of whom are then eligible. the mail in ballots go out in bales to housing projects and buildings and “operatives” are paid to “harvest” them and others paid to fill them out and send them in.

easy peasy. everybody wins except the folks being made to pay for this, but let’s face it, john and jane q taxpayer have not had any government representation since lord knows when.

and then the criminals extol the virtues of their crime syndicate as though it’s high morals.

it’s really about as manipulative and inverted as it gets.

it boils down to this:

being able to defraud the electorate and plunder the taxpayers was the price of winning elections, one the political machines were happy to pay.

it seemed so simple.

but a funny thing happens when you keep playing this game:

the power shifts.

your “captive voter base” becomes your ruler once you start needing them more than they need you in just the same way that dirty cops on the take from the mob wind up owned by the mob because they are now at risk of exposure and suddenly some guy with a name like “nikky the fin” starts telling you “you gotta do favors for the boss.”

the politicians are trapped: dirty, negligent, on the take, and dependent.

everyone’s tainted beak is in the NGO game.

they’d all lose office immediately without these voting blocks and machines that they cultivated. and so here we are.

“look at me, i am the kingmaker now.”