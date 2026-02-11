John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
7h

Physical metals have a lot further to rise and fiat debt has a lot further to fall. The Perfect Storm AND The Trade of Our Lifetimes!

Reply
Share
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
8h

Secondly off Topic:

I received a DM from your Substack Mail containing a WhatsApp number starting 01 299 . Is that you or a spammer who hacked your Account?

Reply
Share
4 replies by John Rubino and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture