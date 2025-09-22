John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
9hEdited

Only two options are ultimately available to the Fed when it comes to inevitable resolution of decades of monetary and fiscal distortion; deflationary collapse or inflationary collapse. In a fiat currency world inflationary is the very safe bet. If history is any guide the process will take the form of a secular collapse with the ultimate bottom, in inflation adjusted terms, 12 to 15 years out and 90% lower for the general stock market. Tangible assets offer refuge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
12m

brace for impact

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture