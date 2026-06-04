Gas is more expensive since the Strait of Hormuz closed.

But life goes on. People are still driving, and oil prices, while up, are not spiking as they did in past energy crises.

One might be tempted to call this latest disruption a non-event.

But one would be wrong.

The impact on the broader economy has been muted so far because, when the war began, the world had plenty of oil. Most countries maintain some form of strategic petroleum reserve, while at any given time, a global fleet of oil tankers is en route to buyers.

Those reserves provided a buffer. But now they’re running out, leading to shortages in some places and soaring energy bills in others. Let this go on a little longer, and the dreaded “demand destruction” phase begins. According to the oil industry, that time is coming:

Supermajor Warns Oil Prices Could Hit $160 Within Weeks (Oil Price) - Speaking at a Bernstein conference, Exxon SVP Neil Chapman said: “Commercial inventories of crude oil, of liquids, think petroleum, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, they’ve all run down. We’re approaching unheard of inventory levels. I mean, really, really low levels. You can debate whether that’s going to hit those really low levels in two weeks or three weeks. But once you get to that point, then you’ll see the price shoot up to $150, $160. And then demand destruction brings it back into balance. Prices go so high, it becomes unaffordable.”

The following video explains this process in more detail. Scroll down for a partial transcript:

Partial Transcript