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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
2h

Most of us are delusional because reality is something we all try to avoid most of our lives - until it slaps us in the face - get ready!

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JJ789's avatar
JJ789
1h

Can someone tell me what we stood to gain from this war (even assuming that it only lasted days or weeks as projected in early March). Trump really screwed the pooch on this deal . . . .

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