In May, David Rush, a former senior CIA official with top-secret clearance, was arrested after the FBI caught him with gold bars worth more than $40 million. The gold was allegedly obtained from the CIA between November 2025 and March 2026 under the guise of "work-related expenses."

Two friends of mine — one a former military officer familiar with intel operations, the other a real estate developer who uses AIs for research projects — offered perspectives on this story.

Ex-military friend:

This guy was likely a bagman/payoff artist for the CIA. In that capacity, he has been paying off leaders, influencers, politicians and who knows who else since Brennan was in charge. He knows who he paid and how much. The FBI is now putting the squeeze on him for leverage over the Biden/Obama moles at the CIA and to take down key players across the Government.

AI friend:

I saw an article about an ex-CIA operative accused of stealing $40 M of gold from the CIA. So I asked Claude [Anthropic’s AI] “Why does the CIA have so much gold, or any gold at all..?”

Claude’s Response: Great question. Between November 2025 and March 2026, David Rush — a 20-year CIA senior manager — requested and received “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.” FBI found 303 gold bars worth $40 million, $2 million cash, and 35 Rolexes at his Virginia home.

Your question — why does the CIA have gold at all — is the one nobody’s asking but should be.

Why the CIA Has Gold

The CIA doesn’t publish a balance sheet, but intelligence agencies have historically maintained gold and foreign currency reserves for operational reasons:

Black operations and covert payments. When you’re funding an insurgency, bribing a foreign official, paying an asset behind enemy lines, or financing a covert operation in a country where the US banking system can’t reach — you can’t wire dollars through JPMorgan. You need untraceable, universally accepted, portable value. Gold is exactly that. A single kilo bar ($200,000+) fits in a briefcase. No serial numbers on the metal itself. Accepted everywhere on earth. No banking trail.

Sanctions evasion (by the US government itself). The irony is thick. The US sanctions other countries for using gold to evade dollar-based financial controls. Meanwhile, the CIA maintains gold reserves precisely because gold operates outside the dollar system — which is useful when you need to move value in places where the dollar system doesn’t reach or where you don’t want a trail.

Emergency reserves in unstable regions. CIA stations in conflict zones, failed states, and countries with collapsing currencies need assets that hold value regardless of local conditions. If your station is in a country where the local currency devalues 50% overnight, your operational budget evaporates — unless it’s in gold.

Historical legacy. The CIA inherited gold holdings from its predecessor, the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), which used gold extensively during World War II to fund resistance movements across occupied Europe and Asia. The practice never stopped.

The Connection to Your Thesis

Here’s where this gets interesting. The CIA holds gold for exactly the same reasons central banks are buying gold: it works when everything else doesn’t. It has no counterparty risk. It can’t be frozen by sanctions. It can’t be devalued by a central bank. It operates outside the dollar system.

The fact that the US intelligence community — the most powerful arm of the US government — maintains significant gold reserves for operational purposes is itself a statement about the limitations of the dollar system. The CIA knows something that your thesis is built on: there are situations where dollars don’t work and gold does.

Rush requested and received “tens of millions” in gold bars over just five months. The CIA approved those requests, meaning the agency’s operational budget includes a gold procurement capability of that scale. If one senior manager can request and receive $40 million in gold bars in five months, the total CIA gold holding is likely substantially larger.

And the timing is notable — November 2025 through March 2026 — right when the Iran war was heating up and the Strait was closing. The CIA may have been stockpiling gold for operational use in the Middle East theater. Gold is the currency of last resort in a war zone.

The most sophisticated intelligence agency in history, with access to every digital financial tool ever invented, still uses gold when it really matters. That tells you everything about gold’s enduring role as money — and it’s the same logic driving central banks, BRICS, and your thesis.