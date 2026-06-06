The CIA Gold Story: Friends and AIs Weigh In
In May, David Rush, a former senior CIA official with top-secret clearance, was arrested after the FBI caught him with gold bars worth more than $40 million. The gold was allegedly obtained from the CIA between November 2025 and March 2026 under the guise of "work-related expenses."
Two friends of mine — one a former military officer familiar with intel operations, the other a real estate developer who uses AIs for research projects — offered perspectives on this story.
Ex-military friend:
This guy was likely a bagman/payoff artist for the CIA. In that capacity, he has been paying off leaders, influencers, politicians and who knows who else since Brennan was in charge. He knows who he paid and how much. The FBI is now putting the squeeze on him for leverage over the Biden/Obama moles at the CIA and to take down key players across the Government.
AI friend:
I saw an article about an ex-CIA operative accused of stealing $40 M of gold from the CIA. So I asked Claude [Anthropic’s AI] “Why does the CIA have so much gold, or any gold at all..?”
Claude’s Response: Great question. Between November 2025 and March 2026, David Rush — a 20-year CIA senior manager — requested and received “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.” FBI found 303 gold bars worth $40 million, $2 million cash, and 35 Rolexes at his Virginia home.
Your question — why does the CIA have gold at all — is the one nobody’s asking but should be.
Why the CIA Has Gold
The CIA doesn’t publish a balance sheet, but intelligence agencies have historically maintained gold and foreign currency reserves for operational reasons:
Black operations and covert payments. When you’re funding an insurgency, bribing a foreign official, paying an asset behind enemy lines, or financing a covert operation in a country where the US banking system can’t reach — you can’t wire dollars through JPMorgan. You need untraceable, universally accepted, portable value. Gold is exactly that. A single kilo bar ($200,000+) fits in a briefcase. No serial numbers on the metal itself. Accepted everywhere on earth. No banking trail.
Sanctions evasion (by the US government itself). The irony is thick. The US sanctions other countries for using gold to evade dollar-based financial controls. Meanwhile, the CIA maintains gold reserves precisely because gold operates outside the dollar system — which is useful when you need to move value in places where the dollar system doesn’t reach or where you don’t want a trail.
Emergency reserves in unstable regions. CIA stations in conflict zones, failed states, and countries with collapsing currencies need assets that hold value regardless of local conditions. If your station is in a country where the local currency devalues 50% overnight, your operational budget evaporates — unless it’s in gold.
Historical legacy. The CIA inherited gold holdings from its predecessor, the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), which used gold extensively during World War II to fund resistance movements across occupied Europe and Asia. The practice never stopped.
The Connection to Your Thesis
Here’s where this gets interesting. The CIA holds gold for exactly the same reasons central banks are buying gold: it works when everything else doesn’t. It has no counterparty risk. It can’t be frozen by sanctions. It can’t be devalued by a central bank. It operates outside the dollar system.
The fact that the US intelligence community — the most powerful arm of the US government — maintains significant gold reserves for operational purposes is itself a statement about the limitations of the dollar system. The CIA knows something that your thesis is built on: there are situations where dollars don’t work and gold does.
Rush requested and received “tens of millions” in gold bars over just five months. The CIA approved those requests, meaning the agency’s operational budget includes a gold procurement capability of that scale. If one senior manager can request and receive $40 million in gold bars in five months, the total CIA gold holding is likely substantially larger.
And the timing is notable — November 2025 through March 2026 — right when the Iran war was heating up and the Strait was closing. The CIA may have been stockpiling gold for operational use in the Middle East theater. Gold is the currency of last resort in a war zone.
The most sophisticated intelligence agency in history, with access to every digital financial tool ever invented, still uses gold when it really matters. That tells you everything about gold’s enduring role as money — and it’s the same logic driving central banks, BRICS, and your thesis.
Both Takes Are Interesting
The idea of an intelligence community power struggle in which the good (or at least less-bad) guys are flushing out the deep-state demons is very cool.
Meanwhile, the second thesis — that the CIA’s use of gold for black ops illustrates the value of sound money — is obviously appealing for gold bugs.
Let’s see if this story has legs, and if so, which take is validated. Here’s hoping for both.
"The fact that the US intelligence community — the most powerful arm of the US government — maintains significant gold reserves for operational purposes is itself a statement about the limitations of the dollar system."
Forget the US govt, replace the US govt with the Federal Reserve! The Federal Reserve and other central banks use the intelligence services of all countries as their operations and enforcement arms! The following helps fill in the conspiracy...
“The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences."
This excerpt from "Tragedy and Hope;A history of the World in Our Time" by history professor and mentor to Bill Clinton, Georgetown's own Carrol Quigley!
Now you know the main motive behind the assassination of John F Kennedy! Sure their were other things such as NASM 263, but the threat by Kennedy to dismantle the CIA could not be allowed!
After the Bay of Pigs CIA Cuban invasion debacle in the late 1950s, Kennedy fired Allan Dulles as Director CIA and then stated he was going "to take the CIA and break it into a thousand pieces and cast those parts to the winds."
At the time Kennedy was murdered, the CIA was involved in two major projects that I am aware of. The first had began in Italy directly after WWII and was named Operation GLADIO, which was a right wing terror organization. The second project was relocating the Muslim Brotherhood from Egypt to Saudi Arabia and renaming them al-Qaeda. After all it was British MI6 and an Egyptian named Hassan al-Banna who formed the Muslim Brotherhood in 1928!
What is amazing is the only person ever charged in the murder of an American president, Clay Shaw by New Orleans Parrish DA Jim Garrison, was discovered by Garrison to be a director of CMC! This company was an Italian finance CIA front used to finance GLADIO.
As background on the CIA, it was an agency designed and advocated for by the CFR, Council on Foreign Relations, sometimes referred to as America's secret govt. The CFR was founded by the central bankers in 1921. The CIA was created by the National Defense Act of 1947, which also created the Air Force from the Army Air Corp.
Your AI was partially wrong.
AI Overview Yes, most gold bars from established mints feature unique serial numbers stamped directly onto the metal or included on their assay packaging to help verify authenticity, deter counterfeiting, and ensure traceability. However, not all gold bars are serialized. The presence of a serial number usually depends on the type, size, and manufacturer of the bar.
AI still sucks.
Your ex-military friend's comments were the most insightful.