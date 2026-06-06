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Vike's avatar
Vike
3h

"The fact that the US intelligence community — the most powerful arm of the US government — maintains significant gold reserves for operational purposes is itself a statement about the limitations of the dollar system."

Forget the US govt, replace the US govt with the Federal Reserve! The Federal Reserve and other central banks use the intelligence services of all countries as their operations and enforcement arms! The following helps fill in the conspiracy...

“The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences."

This excerpt from "Tragedy and Hope;A history of the World in Our Time" by history professor and mentor to Bill Clinton, Georgetown's own Carrol Quigley!

Now you know the main motive behind the assassination of John F Kennedy! Sure their were other things such as NASM 263, but the threat by Kennedy to dismantle the CIA could not be allowed!

After the Bay of Pigs CIA Cuban invasion debacle in the late 1950s, Kennedy fired Allan Dulles as Director CIA and then stated he was going "to take the CIA and break it into a thousand pieces and cast those parts to the winds."

At the time Kennedy was murdered, the CIA was involved in two major projects that I am aware of. The first had began in Italy directly after WWII and was named Operation GLADIO, which was a right wing terror organization. The second project was relocating the Muslim Brotherhood from Egypt to Saudi Arabia and renaming them al-Qaeda. After all it was British MI6 and an Egyptian named Hassan al-Banna who formed the Muslim Brotherhood in 1928!

What is amazing is the only person ever charged in the murder of an American president, Clay Shaw by New Orleans Parrish DA Jim Garrison, was discovered by Garrison to be a director of CMC! This company was an Italian finance CIA front used to finance GLADIO.

As background on the CIA, it was an agency designed and advocated for by the CFR, Council on Foreign Relations, sometimes referred to as America's secret govt. The CFR was founded by the central bankers in 1921. The CIA was created by the National Defense Act of 1947, which also created the Air Force from the Army Air Corp.

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
5hEdited

Your AI was partially wrong.

AI Overview Yes, most gold bars from established mints feature unique serial numbers stamped directly onto the metal or included on their assay packaging to help verify authenticity, deter counterfeiting, and ensure traceability. However, not all gold bars are serialized. The presence of a serial number usually depends on the type, size, and manufacturer of the bar.

AI still sucks.

Your ex-military friend's comments were the most insightful.

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