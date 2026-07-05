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Table Of Contents

Updated 7/5/26

Art of the Collapse

May 2026

April 2026

March 2026

January 2026

October 2025

September 2025

August 2025

Epstein Edition

July 2025

June 2025

May 2025

April 2025

March 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

August 2024

July 2024

June 2024

May 2024

April 2024

March 2024

February 2024

January 2024

December 2023

November 2023

October 2023

September 2023

August 2023

July 2023

June 2023

May 2023

April 2023

Economy and Stock Market

Recession Watch: Three Big Things (6/24/26)

Imagine the Government's Interest Cost…(6/10/26)

The Energy Crunch Is Starting To Bite (6/4/26)

Recession Watch: Inflation Spikes, Bonds Rebel (5/19/26)

Lawrence Lepard: New Fed Chair, New Round of Easing (4/30/26)

Big Questions: What Is The Dollar Collapsing Against? (4/22/26)

Energy Crisis Risks Global Recession (4/21/26)

Prisoner's Dilemma + Red Queen = Depression (4/12/26)

Is OpenAI the First Domino? (4/11/26)

The Space Revolution Doesn't Involve Astronauts (4/9/26)

Recession Watch: Everything All At Once (4/7/26)

The Sudden, Potentially Profitable Helium Shortage (4/1/26)

Is There Enough Gold For a Gold Standard? (3/29/26)

Charles Hugh Smith on the Inevitable "AI Depression" (3/25/26)

The Food Supply Chain Is Breaking. Again (3/24/26)

Bonds Prepare to Stop the War (3/20/26)

Has the Great Taking Begun? (3/8/26)

Is Private Credit The New Subprime Mortgage? (3/3/26)

AI: Why We're Underestimating the Threat (2/16/26)

"Dollar Debasement Trade" Goes Full "Sell America" (1/21/26)

The Next Fed Chair Inherits the Death Spiral (12/21/25)

AI Videos and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (12/19/25)

Martin Armstrong: Hyperinflation is Probable (12/14/25)

Next Year's Wild Card: The Yen Carry Trade (12/8/25)

James Eagle: The Coming Debt Crisis in Five Charts (12/3/25)

Are Aliens a Black Swan or a False Flag? (11/27/25)

Recession Watch: Spooked For Good Reasons (11/12/25)

Recession Watch: Shadow Banking Crisis ... and So Much More (10/24/25)

The U.S. Quietly Bails Out Its Banks (10/19/25)

Is the AI Stock Bubble Partially Fake? (10/13/25)

Recession Watch: How Is This Economy Still Growing? (10/7/25)

The Fed Cuts Interest Rates...And Money Gets Tighter (9/22/25)

Will Demographics Fix Inequality? (9/19/25)

Recession Watch: Brutal Job Market (9/14/25)

Black Swans: What If the “Scaling Cliff” Pops the AI Bubble? (9/10/25)

Archives: How Inflation Is Crushing Our Kids, In 5 Charts (9/7/25)

From the Archives: Doomberg On Two Huge Uranium Stories (8/23/25)

Portrait of a Crack-Up Boom, in Four Charts (8/9/25)

From the Archives: Are We Really This Stupid? (7/28/25)

Japan's Bond Market Crisis Intensifies (7/24/25)

A Closer Look At Germany's Death Spiral (7/10/25)

Europe's Death Spiral: Now Germany Is the Problem (7/9/25)

It's Official: We're Back in the 1970s (6/22/25)

Recession Watch: Should We Really Be Piling Into Equities? (6/19/25)

The End of the Fiat Currency Experiment, in Seven Charts (6/8/25)

Recession Watch: Unsustainable Interest Rates (5/19/25)

Poetic Justice For Private Equity (4/16/25)

Inflation Plunges While Inflation Expectations Spike (4/13/25)

Cheaper Oil = Cheaper Everything = Plunging Interest Rates (4/6/25)

How Do We Play This Bear Market? (4/4/25)

Recession Watch: Cratering Condos and Creeped-Out Consumers (3/24/25)

Rhyming History: The 1990s Dot-Com Bubble (3/8/25)

Germany Chooses Inflation. Bond Investors Say "No Thanks" (3/6/25)

Recession Watch: Should We Be Raising Cash? (2/23/25)

Why Timing Matters For Short Selling (2/20/25)

From the Archives: This Is What Inflation Does To Our Kids (2/4/25)

The Casino Enters "Peak Complexity" (1/31/25)

Recession Watch: Did the Everything Bubble Just Pop? (1/29/25)

Can Desalination Save the Southwest? (1/22/25)

The UK's Strange Collapse (1/10/25)

Rhyming History: Weimar Germany's Hyperinflation (1/8/25)

Recession Watch: Broke Consumers, Tanking Houses (12/31/24)

From the Archives: Until Something Breaks... (12/27/24)

The Euro is Doomed if Germany Fails (12/21/24)

Marin Katusa: Insiders Are Dumping Equities (12/20/24)

And This Is BEFORE the Coming Recession (12/19/24)

Are We Back to "Higher For Longer"? (12/17/24)

Mark Jeftovic's "Bitcoin Crash Course," Part 2 (12/15/24)

Rhyming History: France's First Hyperinflation (12/14/24)

Mark Jeftovic's "Bitcoin Crash Course," Part 1 (12/13/24)

Crash Alert: Priced for Perfection in an Imperfect World (12/9/24)

Europe is Falling, and France Is Leading the Way (12/3/24)

Recession Watch: Bad News From Around the World (11/27/24)

Rhyming History: Rome's Hyperinflation (11/23/24)

Corporate Bond Spreads Are Flashing Red (11/20/24)

Does There Still Have To Be A Currency Crisis? (11/9/24)

These Two Things Don't Go Together (11/6/24)

Recession Watch: Interest Rates Spike, Warren Buffett Sells (11/2/24)

Do We Face a "Minsky Moment"? (10/24/24)

Recession Watch: Bonds Don't Trust the Fed (10/23/24)

Nomi Prins Explains This Week's BRICS Summit (10/21/24)

From the Archives: This Is What a Death Spiral Looks Like (10/20/24)

From the Archives: Wage Inflation Is a Thing Now (10/13/24)

From the Archives: De-Dollarization Just Got Real (10/6/24)

Daniel Lacalle: Prepare for "Unprecedented Monetary Destruction" (9/24//24)

Recession Watch: Deep-Discount RVs, Bad Market Breadth (8/29/24)

Inflation Chronicles: Peasants Will Sleep In Parking Lots (8/27/24)

A World Priced In Gold (8/21/24)

The Carry Trade, Mass Migration, Google Spying (8/11/24)

Low-Ball Bids: Here's Why (8/6/24)

Japan Enters Its Death Spiral (8/2/24)

De-Dollarization Update: October Surprise? (7/29/24)

From the Archives: How to Short Stocks (7/28/24)

The Un-Inverted Yield Curve and Plunging Copper (7/27/24)

CHS: A Repeat of the 1970s Will Change a Lot of Things (7/19/24)

From the Archives: How a Country Goes Bankrupt, In 10 Steps (7/13/24)

Recession Watch: Jobs and Real Estate Head South (7/7/24)

Scary Stat Alert: The Government Liquidity Index (6/24/24)

Crash Alert: An Unbalanced Market In Three Charts (6/26/24)

Fred Hickey Shreds the Artificial Intelligence Stocks (6/19/24)

Millions of Debt Slaves, Created Right Before Our Eyes (6/19/24)

De-Dollarization Update: Saudis Cancel The Petrodollar (6/14/24)

Because We're Still Not Sufficiently Indebted... (5/10/24)

Recession Watch: Why Isn't "Inevitable" Becoming "Imminent"? (4/28/23)

How Far Can The Yen Fall Before Japan Goes Bankrupt? (4/26/24)

Is the AI Bubble Bursting? Wolf Richter's WTF Charts (4/20/24)

How Inflation Is Crushing Our Kids, In 5 Charts (3/28/24)

If You're Wondering About Cryptos... (3/18/24)

Recession Watch: Deficits And AI Versus The Real World (2/28/24)

Inequality In 9 Charts And One Amusing Image (2/21/24)

Recession Watch: Inflation Won't Die Until The Economy Kills It (2/14/24)

What's Cheap -- And What's Cheaper -- In 8 Charts (2/7/24)

Recession Watch: Spiking Layoffs (1/13/24)

So... About Bitcoin (1/12/24)

Poetic Justice, Part 1: The Corporate Profit Squeeze (1/9/24)

Slightly Lower Interest Rates Will Make Zero Difference (1/3/24)

Third World, Part 1: California's "Surprise" $67B Deficit (1/7/24)

Recession Watch: Forget About That Soft Landing (12/12/23)

De-Dollarization Watch: It's Definitely Happening (12/6/23)

Recession Watch: Wow, That Was Fast (11/16/23)

Are There Too Many People Or Too Few? (11/8/23)

Mark Nestmann: The War On Cash, Past And Future (11/7/23)

This Is What Inflation Does To Our Kids (11/6/23)

It's Tax-Loss Selling Time. Here's How To Play It (10/19/23)

Crash Alert: That "Spinning Out Of Control" Feeling (10/19/23)

Recession Watch: Red Flags Everywhere You Look (10/9/23)

Japan Is In That Box (10/4/23)

Recession Watch: When Big Trends Collide (9/29/23)

Mark Jeftovic: Cash Isn't The Solution To CBDCs (9/24/23)

Peter Zeihan: China Is Collapsing -- Now (9/19/23)

Recession Watch: Obscure But Scary (9/5/23)

What Happened To Canada? (9/2/23)

BRICS Summit Ends With a Bang -- And a Tease (8/24/23)

Wage Inflation Is a Thing Now, Part 1 (8/22/23)

The BRICS Currency: We'll Know Soon (8/15/23)

The Car of the Future Runs on Hydrogen (8/13/23)

Recession Watch: October Surprise? (8/11/23)

The Long Wave Versus the Printing Press (8/6/23)

Japan Takes Another Step Towards the Cliff (7/31/23)

This Is What a Death Spiral Looks Like (7/30/23)

BRICS To Introduce Gold-Backed Currency In August (7/10/23)

CBDCs Are Coming. Mark Jeftovic Explains Why You Should Worry (7/9/23)

Until Something Breaks... (6/29/23)

Which Of These Currencies Will Collapse First? (6/23/23)

Easy Money Makes You Stupid, Europe Edition (6/19/23)

Recession Watch: 10 "Hard Landing" Charts (5/24/23)

Next Generation Money, Part 1: Texas Re-Imagines The Dollar (5/17/23)

How Will The Aristocracy Keep What They've Stolen? Part 1 (5/3/23)

Crash Alert: This Market Has Really Bad Breadth (5/2/23)

Fooling Us With Fake Stats: Household Net Worth (4/30/23)

You Can't Taper A Ponzi Scheme (4/26/23)

How To Short Europe (4/24/23)

Can The Euro Be Saved? (4/23/23)

Recession Watch: Cars and Houses Join The List (4/19/23)

De-Dollarization Follow-Up: Three Crucial Videos (3/39/23)

De-Dollarization Just Got Real (3/27/23)

And Just Like That, The Tight Money Era Is Over (3/19/23)

How a Country Goes Bankrupt, In 10 Steps (3/4/23)

Imminent Bankruptcies, Part 1: Carvana and Beyond Meat (2/28/23)

Write Puts To Buy Stocks At A Discount (2/21/23)

Crash-Proof Your Portfolio, Part 1: How To Short Stocks (2/14/23)

Crash Alert (2/8/23)

Welcome to the Death Spiral (2/1/23)

Why Recession Is Imminent, In Three Charts (1/16/23)

Energy Stocks

Uranium Update: Two Big Trends (6/22/26)

So What Happens With Oil Now? (6/19/26)

Our First Copper Buyout...Enriched Everyone (5/29/26)

Let's Add An Energy Infrastructure Play (5/16/26)

Our Copper Stocks Are Quietly Crushing It (5/14/26)

Rick Mills: The Copper Shortage Has Arrived (2/13/26)

Acquisition Pays Off Big for One of Our Portfolio Companies (10/28/25)

Q3 Earnings: Pleasant Surprise and a Slight Disappointment (10/23/25)

Mining Is Hard: Accident Sends Stock Price Down, Metal Price Up (9/24/25)

Don’t Forget Uranium (9/20/25)

From the Archives: Five Copper Juniors (8/29/25)

Killer Q2 Earnings: Why It's Good to Own the Leaders (8/4/25)

Q2 Earnings: Copper and Gold Are a Great Combination (7/26/25)

Portfolio Addition: A New Stock From a Different Sector (7/23/25)

Copper Squeeze: A Great Story Playing Out as Expected (6/26/25)

Uranium's Structural Deficit Makes the Miners a "Buy" (6/15/25)

Uranium Stocks Are Crushing It Today (5/23/25)

Mining is Hard: The End of the Cobre Panama Story? (4/22/25)

The MSM Discovers Copper (3/17/25)

Nomi Prins: Time to Buy the Uranium Dip (3/15/25)

Is Uranium Set For Another Run? (1/24/25)

Let's Build a High-Dividend Portfolio (12/30/24)

How Are Our Oil Stocks Doing? (12/16/24)

Are We Running Out Of Copper? This Image Says Yes (12/11/24)

Did Russia Just Trigger a Uranium-Buying Frenzy? (11/17/24)

Five Copper Juniors (10/19/24)

Uranium Update: Big Tech Has Discovered Nuclear (10/16/24)

Doomberg On Two Huge Uranium Stories (9/25/24)

Did You Miss the Uranium Run? This Might Be a Second Chance (9/8/24)

Huge Day For Uranium Stocks (8/23/24)

Is Copper a Broken Story -- Or Better Than Ever? (8/18/24)

Nomi Prins: Why Nuclear Power Is Back In Vogue (7/17/24)

Finally, A Physical Copper ETF (6/6/24)

Breakthroughs, Part 1: Three Potential Threats To Oil, Gas, Uranium (5/14/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #5: Junior Miner ETFs (5/16/24)

This Was Validating For Uranium and Copper Miners (3/8/24)

Uranium Stocks: What Just Happened to SMRs? (11/14/23)

Royalty Companies: GROY Turns The Corner (11/10/23)

Uranium Stocks: An Emerging Royalty Company (10/10/23)

Uranium Is In A Legit Bull Market (9/22/23)

Uranium Stocks: Denision’s Milestones (9/13/23)

Deep Dive Weekend: Uranium (7/15/23)

Three More Oil Stocks (5/5/23)

Two More Copper Stocks (5/4/23)

Let’s Start Building That Copper Portfolio (4/14/23)

Let’s Add Some Oil Stocks To The Portfolio (4/2/23)

Is The Copper Story As Good As Everyone Says? (2/24/23)

Uranium Stocks: NextGen’s “Generational” Deposit (2/16/23)

Uranium Miners: Let’s Start With Cameco (2/5/23)

Three Quick Ways To Get Uranium Exposure (2/2/23)

Things We Should Own: Uranium (1/9/23)

Gold/Silver Mining Stocks

Here's A Gold/Silver Explorer For A Bull Market (6/14/26)

The Best Possible News For Gold Miners (6/11/26)

Silver Academy Highlights One of Our Portfolio Stocks (6/1/26)

Goodbye To Our Junior Miners And Explorers (5/23/26)

Quiet Portfolio Stock Gets a Big Vote of Confidence (5/20/26)

Two Great Q1 Reports, With Big Announcements Coming (5/12/26)

Two More Great Q1 2026 Earnings Reports (5/8/26)

Gold/Silver Jump While Miners Report Records (5/6/26)

Gold Miner Buyout Binge, Part 1 (5/3/26)

This Earnings Report Guarantees a Dramatic Year (4/30/26)

Mining is Hard: Weak Guidance Trumps Great Earnings (4/26/26)

Gold Miners' Best-Ever Earnings Season Begins (4/23/26)

Mining is Hard: When Governments Demand a Bigger Cut (4/18/26)

Adding Another Silver Miner After Epic Q4 Results (4/13/26)

Two Gold/Silver Explorers Report Transformative Numbers (4/4/26)

This Emerging Royalty Stock Is Now a Speculative Buy (3/27/26)

Mining is Hard: Rising Oil Squeezes Margins (3/23/26)

Let's Add Another Silver Stock By Selling a Put Option (3/18/26)

Mining CEO Interviews: Closest Thing to Inside Info (3/15/26)

Let's Add a New Silver Stock Via Low-Ball Bid (3/14/26)

Great (And Eerily Similar) News From Two Portfolio Stocks (3/11/26)

Two Royalty Companies With Huge 2026 Cash Flow (3/6/26)

Gold/Silver Miners Get Creative With Their Massive Cash Flow (3/1/26)

One of Our Silver Miners Reports Massive Q4 Earnings (2/19/26)

Gold Bull Market Changes the Narrative for Big-Name Miner (2/15/26)

Q4 Earnings: This is Why You Start With the Quality Names (2/14/26)

Barrick's Q4 Report: A Sign of Things to Come For Our Portfolio (2/8/26)

Yet Another Lesson in Jurisdiction Risk (2/2/26)

China is Coming for Our Gold Miners (1/26/26)

Gold Miner Q4 Earnings: Worth Waiting For (1/19/26)

Silver Miner Q4 Earnings Will Set Records (1/16/26)

Our Latest Buyout is "the Next Competitor to Hecla" (1/9/26)

One of Our Portfolio Companies Just Boosted Its Cash Flow (12/16/25)

Buyout: Non-Dilutive Growth (12/10/25)

Oops...Maybe Not EVERYBODY Wants This Kind of Mine (11/24/25)

Is This Big Financing Good or Bad News? (11/22/25)

Replacing Two Explorers With a Mid-Tier (11/17/25)

Two Core Holdings Report Record Earnings (11/10/25)

Another Great But Somehow “Disappointing” Q3 Report (11/6/25)

Everything All at Once for This Portfolio Stock (11/4/25)

This is the Kind of Mine Everyone Wants (10/31/25)

Two High-Quality Gold Miners Crushed it in Q3 (10/30/25)

Newmont’s Problem is Great News for Junior Miners (10/26/25)

More Good News From One of Our Turnaround Stories (10/16/25)

Gold/Silver Miner Q3 Earnings Will Be Epic (10/9/25)

A Novel Way to Play the Precious Metals Bull Market (9/29/25)

One of Our Quietest Explorers is About to Make Some Noise (9/26/25)

Big Positive Surprise Coming For One of Our Portfolio Companies (9/17/25)

Merger Creates a “New Mid-Tier Royalty Juggernaut” (9/8/25)

Gold Miners Are Two-Thirds Through Their Best Quarter Ever (9/2/25)

Gold Miners Are (Finally) Outpacing Gold (8/26/25)Q2

Earnings: Two Portfolio Companies Make Dramatic Progress (8/18/25)

How to Protect Those Gold Miner Profits (8/17/25)

We Now Have the Problem Everyone Wants (8/16/25)

Growing Gold Producer Hits an "Inflection Point" (8/14/25)

Biggest and Smallest Royalty Companies Both Set Records in Q2 (8/12/25)

More Blow-Out Q2 Earnings (8/8/25)

Royalty Companies Start Swinging For the Fences (8/6/25)

Killer Q2 Earnings: Why It's Good to Own the Leaders (8/4/25)

One Of Our Portfolio Stocks Reports Massive Q2 Cash Flow (7/24/25)

Huge Gold Miner Earnings Season Begins This Week (7/21/25)

Finally, the Junior Miners Are Outperforming (7/19/25)

Our Second Buyout...Is a Big One (7/7/25)

Hugely Disappointing Royalty Company Gets Its Act Together (7/6/25)

Crypto Discovers Royalty Companies (7/4/25)

This Gold Explorer's Stock Has Been Rising. Now We Know Why (6/29/25)

Black Swans: What If Mexico Nationalizes Silver? (6/27/25)

Another Reason For Low-Ball Bids (6/23/25)

Could This Silver Miner Finally Pan Out? (6/20/25)

Looking For the Next 10-Bagger? Check Out the KE Report (6/15/25)

The Coming Gold Miner Buyout Boom, In One Chart (6/14/25)

Should We Return This Gold Miner to Our Portfolio? (6/1/25)

Has This Big Silver Miner Turned the Corner? (5/28/250

When an Explorer Becomes a Potential Tier-1 (5/25/25)

Silver M&A Is Heating Up (5/13/25)

All the Royalty/Streaming Stocks on One Page (5/12/25)

Two Big Royalty Companies Report "Best Ever" Q1 Numbers (5/9/25)

More Blow-Out Q1 Gold Miner Earnings (5/7/25)

When a Favorite Stock Disappoints, But Promises a Quick Fix (5/4/25)

More Tales From the Gold Bull Market: Earnings Beats and M&A (4/25/25)

Q1 Earnings Season Opens With a Bang (4/24/25)

How to Judge Those Gold Miner "Free Cash Flow" Numbers (4/21/25)

Let's Add Another Silver Miner (4/15/25)

Take Profits in Gold Mining Stocks? Jim Rickards Says Not Yet (4/12/25)

Saved By a Rising Gold Price...Again (4/11/25)

Gold Miners: Great Q1 Earnings Coming (4/10/25)

Bad News for Mexican Miners, Good News for Physical Silver (4/5/25)

Watch This Undervalued Royalty Company Turn the Corner (3/27/25)

$3,000 Gold = Gold Miner Acquisition Binge (3/22/25)

Saved By a Rising Gold Price, Part 2 (3/16/25)

Our Biggest Winner...Keeps On Winning (3/7/25)

Saved by a Rising Gold Price (3/4/25)

Ouch! This Is Why We Take Profits When a Gold Explorer Pops (2/27/25)

Stocks We Should Have Bought, Part 1 (2/25/25)

Gold Miner Earnings: This One Really Matters (2/22/25)

More Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings (2/16/25)

Here We Go: Gold Miners Start Reporting Blow-Out Earnings (2/13/25)

Could Two Portfolio Companies be Acquired as a Package Deal? (2/8/25)

One of Our Lottery Tickets Becomes a Gold Producer in June (1/27/25)

Mining is Hard: Mali Demands a Bigger Cut (1/22/25)

Nice Write-Up For One of Our Portfolio Stocks (1/19/25)

Portfolio Success Stories: Different Paths to Decent Gains (1/16/25)

Our Third Dividend Stock: A Modest But Rising Yield (1/11/25)

Is This Explorer a Failed Lottery Ticket Or a Turn-Around Play? (12/5/24)

Gold Explorers: The Next Snowline? (11/25/24)

Time to Clear Out the Failed Lottery Tickets (11/14/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 3: This Is How You Do it (11/8/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 2: Good News or Bad For This Royalty Stock? (11/7/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 1: Newmont's Good/Bad News (10/27/24)

Silver Tests $33 -- For the First Time In a Decade (10/18/24)

Coming Soon: Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings (10/11/24)

Who's Next? Top Buyout Candidates In Our Portfolio (10/8/24)

Our First Buyout (10/4/24)

Excellent Junior Miner News: The Perfect CEO for a Big 2025 (9/18/24)

Silver Explorer That Got Away Might Suddenly Be a "Buy" (9/16/24)

Finally, Gold/Silver Miners Outperform the Metals (9/14/24)

Is This Royalty Company a Deleveraging Story or a Margin Play? (9/5/24)

Has Seabridge Gold's Time Finally Come? (8/26/24)

Just How Bad Was Franco-Nevada's (Latest) Bad News? (8/15/24)

A Glimpse of the Future for Successful Gold Explorers (8/12/24)

Mining Is Hard: Mexico Tanks Its Silver Stocks (8/1/24)

Epic Drill Results From Two Portfolio Companies (7/25/24)

A Great Story That's Running Out of Time (7/22/24)

What Happened to These Two Portfolio Stocks? (7/15/24)

Q2 Gold Miner Earnings Might Liven Up the Summer Doldrums (7/9/24)

Good News From One of Our Losers, Bad News From Two Winners (6/27/24)

A Quick Way to Analyze Silver Drill Results (6/21/24)

Great News from a Portfolio Stock (6/1724)

Three Kinds Of Good News (6/13/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #6: Gold/Silver Explorers (6/9/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #5: Junior Miner ETFs (5/16/24)

Check Out The Great Earnings Reports (5/15/24)

Finally, Some Good-Looking Gold/Silver Miner Charts (5/9/24)

When Acquisition Candidates Become Acquirers (4/25/24)

Marin Katusa Sketches Out An Interesting Future (4/19/24)

Good News That's Even Better Than It Looks (4/18/24)

Was That Financing A Good Thing Or A Bad Thing? (4/11/24)

Bob Moriarty's Favorite Explorers (4/7/24)

Franco-Nevada Takes Its Cobre Panama Hit (3/17/24)

Finally, Some Good News From A Junior Miner (3/11/24)

Mainstream Money Tiptoes Into Gold Miners (2/16/24)

Now This Is How You Raise Money (2/13/24)

Two Interesting Questions: How Dilutive Is That Financing? (2/12/24)

Another Explorer: Great Drill Results, Worrisome Timing (2/2/24)

This Royalty Company Is Quietly Crushing It (1/18/24)

Two Useful Lessons: What a Successful Royalty Company Looks Like (1/9/24)

For This Gold Explorer, All That Remains Is the Buyout (1/4/24)

A Glimpse Of The Future For Gold/Silver Miners (12/14/23)

Buy All The Big Gold/Silver Miners With A Mouse Click (12/5/23)

When Is A Gold Miner Also A Value Play? (11/29/23)

Just How Bad Was Franco-Nevada's Bad News? (11/1/23)

Junior Miners: i-80 Gold's Complex Success (10/26/23)

Why Don't All Precious Metals Miners Do This? (9/15/23)

Junior Miners: SilverCrest Metals’ Free Cash Flow (8/31/23)

Junior Miners: A Financing Success Story (8/16/23)

Junior Miners: Wallbridge’s Serious Ounces (8/10/23)

Mining Is Hard: Another Reason To Own The Royalty/Streamers (8/2/23)

Videos Featuring Our Portfolio Companies (7/19/23)

Royalty Stocks: Elemental’s Emergence (7/12/23)

Junior Miners: Seabridge Gold’s 170 Million Ounces (7/5/23)

Hidden Value Plays: Palisade’s New Found Stake (6/12/23)

Portfolio Stock News: New Found’s Blow-Out Results (6/5/23)

Miners Have Three Potentially Serious Problems (5/29/23)

Junior Miners: Lion One’s Bonanza Grades (4/27/23)

Junior Miners: Irving Resources’ Hidden Value (3/21/23)

Junior Miners: Nevada King (3/14/23)

Junior Miners: Eloro Resources’ Phase Change (2/3/23)

Junior Miners: Dolly Varden Silver Is a No-Brainer (1/31/23)

Junior Miners: In Search of the Next 50-Bagger (1/25/23)

The Only Gold Stocks You Really Need (1/3/23)

Gold/Silver (Physical)

John Butler: The Gold/Silver Correction Is Over (7/2/26)

Should We Hold Off On Stacking For A While? (6/29/26)

Is Gold's Bull Market Over? (6/26/26)

The CIA Gold Story: Friends and AIs Weigh In (6/6/26)

The Silver Squeeze Just Got Real (5/4/26)

Welcome to the Silver War 94/28/26)

One Cause of Silver's Recent Volatility (2/26/26)

When China's Away, the Silver Shorts Play (2/17/26)

Putin Whacks Silver (2/12/26)

The Gold/Silver Bull Market, in Eight Charts (2/11/26)

So...About That Chinese Silver Short Whale (2/8/26)

David Morgan: What Comes Next For Gold And Silver (2/3/26)

Will Gold and Silver Tank Along With Equities? (1/29/26)

Gold, Silver, and Their Big Round Numbers (1/23/26)

What Should We Do With Our Silver Volatility Spread? (1/22/26)

Silver Just Blew Through $100 (1/20/26)

This Commodities Boom Goes Way Beyond Gold and Silver (1/12/26)

The Gold/Silver "Rebalancing" Correction Will Run Its Course (1/8/26)

Silver's 2026 Open: Irresistible Force Meets Immovable Object (1/1/26)

Unobtanium! (12/26/25)

Time For a Silver Volatility Spread? (12/24/25)

Is An "Iceberg Order" Supporting Silver? (12/17/25)

The Gold/Silver Bull Market, in Seven Charts (12/12/25)

Making Sense of the "Silver Glitch" (12/6/25)

The Best Silver Video I’ve Ever Seen (12/1/25)

Michael Oliver: A “Big Move” in Silver is Just Beginning (11/28/25)

“Inelastic” Gold Means Much Higher Prices (11/26/25)

Which States Are Embracing Gold? (11/19/25)

The Gold/Silver Correction is Just a “Head Fake” (11/3/25)

Is Silver Becoming “Unobtanium”? (10/11/25)

“Soaring Gold” is Another Way of Saying “Currency Collapse” (10/4/25)

MacroButler: Sell Bonds and Buy Gold (10/2/25)

Wall Street Finally Embraces Gold (9/28/25)

Gold Is the World's New Reserve Asset (9/6/25)

Big News For Silver: It's Now a "Critical Mineral" (8/26/25)

Marin Katusa on the Coming Silver Shortage (8/7/25)

Smart States Are Embracing Gold And Silver (7/14/25)

Jesse Colombo: Silver Has Broken Out (7/12/25)

From the Archives: Is A Silver "Deficit" The Same As A Shortage? (7/12/25)

Why the Gold Bull Market Has Legs, in Six Charts (7/2/25)

Is Tokenized Gold the Future of Money? (6/28/25)

Evaporating Silver (6/16/25)

The Precious Metals Bull Market Enters "Normal" Territory (6/12/25)

Why Platinum Is In Our Portfolio (6/10/25)

Gold Is Outperforming Stocks and Bonds (6/5/25)

Et tu, Costco? (5/27/25)

Believe It or Not, Gold is Still Out of Favor (5/26/25)

How Would a New Gold Standard Work? (5/16/25)

Gold Is Becoming "Monetary Infrastructure" (4/20/25)

Watch the Gold/Silver Ratio (4/8/25)

What Just Happened? Part 1: Gold and Silver Fall Hard (4/3/25)

Seven Charts That Put the Gold Bull Market in Context (3/30/25)

Is Silver Being Suppressed? (3/21/25)

Adam Taggart: How to Buy and Store Gold (3/13/25)

Gold Porn, Part 2: It's a Real Bull Market (3/12/25)

Wild Times in Precious Metals (2/21/25)

Gold Outlook: Murky For the Metal, Bright For the Miners (2/10/25)

Trump's Biggest Policy Change Is Great For Gold (1/25/25)

What Just Happened to Gold? (11/12/24)

Will a "Short Squeeze" Spike Silver? (10/26/24)

Incrementum's Latest Gold Charts (10/25/24)

From the Archives: Gold And the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/15/24)

Where You Store It: Don't Trust, and Definitely Verify (8/20/24)

Where You Store It: Here's a New Option (8/13/24)

From the Archives...Gold Or Silver? (8/3/24)

Where You Store It: Choosing a Country for Offshore Gold (7/4/24)

Gold Hit With One-Two Punch (6/8/24)

Where You (Shouldn't) Store It: Nine Places (5/21/24)

It's Not Just Gold. This Is A Full-On Commodities Bull Market (5/19/24)

Why The Gold Rush Is Just Beginning, In Six Charts (5/17/24)

Wall Street Journal Boosts Gold FOMO (5/12/24)

More Good News On The Silver Deficit (5/4/24)

Gold Porn, Part 1: Gold Bugs Are Suddenly Cool (4/5/24)

Is This "Silver Squeeze" For Real? (4/4/24)

How To Buy Physical Gold And Silver (3/26/24)

Will Shanghai Gold Arbitrage “Empty Vaults In London and Europe”? (3/4/24)

Accidentally Funny CNBC Grapples With Costco Gold Sales (3/14/24)

Getting To $100 Silver: Rising Solar Demand, Stagnant Mine Supply (2/27/24)

Gold, When All Else Fails, Part 1: China's Last Resort (1/29/24)

Someday This Will Happen To Silver (12/30/23)

Gold Is Now Definitely An Impulse Buy (12/29/23)

Geopolitical Risk and the Case For Physical ETFs (12/19/23)

Gold: $2000 Might Still Be Resistance (12/8/23)

Is Gold A Manipulated Market? (11/24/23)

Gold: Resistance Is...Finite (11/22/23)

Central Bank Gold Demand Is Even Stronger Than It Looks (10/12/23)

Did Gold Bars Just Become An Impulse Buy? (9/27/23)

Gold Is Doing Great -- In Other Currencies (9/18/23)

Gold Seasonality, Part 1: Are We There Yet? (8/23/23)

How You Store It, Part 2: Physical ETFs (7/25/23)

Silver Gets Some Mainstream Coverage (7/14/23)

How You Store It, Part 1: Gold In Hand (6/15/23)

More "In Gold We Trust" Charts (5/27/23)

Is A Silver "Deficit" The Same As A Shortage? (4/21/23)

Check Out Gold's Quiet Bull Market (4/12/23)

The World's Best Chartbook, A Preview (3/23/23)

Is Your State Gold-Friendly? (2/5/23)

Gold And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (1/29/23)

Gold Or Silver? (1/21/23)

Interviews

With Wall St. Bullion, Capital Cosm, L&F, VRIC (7/3/26)

With KE Report and CapitalCosm (6/3/26)

With KE Report and CapitalCosm (6/3/26)

With CapitalCosm, Piggo, F & L, Christian White (5/5/26)

With KER, WBB, Coffee and a Mike, USAWatchdog, TDN (4/16/26)

With Soar Fin, L&, Bruce Collins, Pinnacle Digest (3/22/26)

With KER, M&Miners, Thoughtful Money, Christian White (3/10/26)

With Liberty & Finance, CapitalCosm, WTFinance (2/16/26)

With KE Report, Triangle Investor, FSN (2/6/26)

With KER, Investing News Network, Wealth Building Blueprint (12/27/25)

With CapitalCosm, Contrarian Capitalism, Natural Resource Stocks (12/5/25)

With Christian White, WSB, Michael Douville, Grey Matter (11/29/25)

With KER, Competent Investor, Piggo’s Trading Desk, Collapse Life (11/5/25)

With L&F, Capital Cosm, Monetary Metals, FSN, USA Watchdog (10/1725)

With Sachs Realty, Wealth Building Blueprint, Mike Coffee (9/13/25)

With L&F, FSN, Capital Cosm, KER, Christian White (8/20/25)

With Capital Cosm, KE Report, Jay Taylor, Silver Bullion TV (7/16/25)

With Piepenburg, KER, Sachs, Main Not Wall, WSB, Christian White (6/19/25)

With USA Watchdog, IN, Soar Financially, CapitalCosm, L&F (6/3/25)

With KER, WS Bullion, Palisades, L&F, 1,000 Bagger, J Taylor (4/29/25)

With KER, USA Watchdog, WS Bullion, CapitalCosm, Wealthion (4/2/25)

With Sachs Realty, Michael Douville, L&F, Jay Taylor, FSN (3/10/25)

With Canadian Bitcoiners, Sachs, Decentralize TV, CapitalCosm (2/9/25)

With Soar Financially, Liberty & Finance, KRE, FSN (1/4/25)

With Real Estate MindSet, USAW, MM, KER, Palisades, VRIC (11/19/24)

With Slo-Mo, WTFinance, CapitalCosm, and Achieving Alpha (10/1/24)

With Sachs, Liberty and Finance, Douville, INN, FSN, KE Report (8/25/24)

With Sachs, Liberty and Finance, KE Report, Howe Street, FSN (6/25/24)

With Natural Resource, Sachs, Daniela Cambone, Cowboy's Take (5/11/24)

With Market Sniper, Natural Resource Stocks, KER, Soar Financially (4/14/24)

With KER, Brighteon, Talk Digital, GoldSeek, and Michael Douville (3/11/24)

With Commodity Culture, Sachs, Thoughtful Money, and KE Report (1/26/24)

With Palisades Gold Radio, GoldSeek Radio, KER (12/29/23)

With Soar, Michael Douville, L & F, FSN, and Collapse Life (11/23/23)

With Commodity Culture, Liberty and Finance, FSN, and KER (10/4/23)

With KE Report, USA Watchdog, and HoweStreet (9/7/23)

With GoldSeek Radio, KE Report, and USA Watchdog (7/23/23)

With Jay Taylor, Mario Innecco, and Greg Hunter (6/7/23)

With Shad Marquitz and Elijah Johnson (5/12/23)

With Jason Burack and Kerry Lutz (3/30/23)

Messages to Subscribers

Asset Allocation: Using Our Portfolio To Build Yours (5/26/26)

Are Any of You in Las Vegas? (1/17/26)

The Winner of Our 2025 Silver Price Contest Is... (1/4/26)

Final Thoughts on This Newsletter's Name (8/3/25)

Another Thought on This Newsletter's Name (7/29/25)

Let's Have Another Contest (1/5/25)

Adam Taggart: Ask Your Questions, Get Trustworthy Answers (5/5/24)

Contest Results: The Winners Are... (4/15/24)

Let's Have A Contest (4/13/24)

Thanks For a Great First Year (12/30/23)

Welcome, Everyone (1/5/23)

People We Should Know

Rep. Thomas Massie (6/11/24)

Victoria Nuland (3/6/24)

Mike Benz (2/17/24)

Elon and RFKJ (2/16/24)

Vivek Ramaswamy (12/26/23)

Russell Brand (10/5/23)

Glenn Greenwald (9/20/23)

Martin Armstrong (8/9/23)

Russell Brand (8/6/23)

Ray Dalio (7/17/23)

Caitlin Johnstone (6/2/23)

Ron Paul (4/10/23)

Eric Brakey (4/7/23)

Jimmy Dore (4/7/23)

James Howard Kunstler (3/25/23)

Janet Yellen (3/17/23)

Marjory Wildcraft (3/10/23)

Catherine Austin Fitts (2/20/23)

Matt Taibbi (2/6/23)

Nouriel Roubini (1/28/23)

Ronnie Stöeferle (1/20/23)

Rick Rule (1/18/23)

Peter Zeihan (1/6/23)

Politics/Culture/Media

Spain Embraces the "Great Replacement" (4/20/26)

Civil War: Original MAGA vs the Neocons (3/17/26)

Culture War, Part 1: Ayaan Hirsi Ali Defends the West (3/12/26)

Distraction From Distraction (2/21/26)

The Shrinking Trust Horizon Series (2/5/26)

Epstein and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (2/4/26)

The British Civil War Enters Its Satirical Phase (1/24/26)

Two Great Policy Changes (1/8/26)

The Minnesota Daycare Scam in Context (12/31/25)

Is Asian Guy a False Flag? (12/29/25)

UK Civil War: Wow, That Escalated Quickly (8/31/25)

Mike Adams on the "Depopulation Agenda" (8/22/25)

From the Archives: Are We Really This Stupid? (7/28/25)

Is Global Warming Just Another Establishment Scam? (5/22/25)

Creeping Fascism: Global Healthcare Takeover (5/17/25)

Britain Steps Back From the Brink (5/11/25)

Black Swans: What If Bad People Get Next-Level AI? (5/5/25)

Off-Topic But Amazing: Welcome Back, Dire Wolves (4/8/25)

From the Archives: So That's Who's Screwing Everything Up (3/29/25)

Civil War in the UK? (3/14/25)

Strong Gods Versus the Open Society (2/17/25)

From the Archives: The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts (2/15/25)

Matt Taibbi Explains the USAID/Politico Scandal (2/12/25)

Exposing the Empire's Secrets In Real-Time (2/7/25)

The Trumpian Revolution, In Context (1/24/25)

Artificial Intelligence Just Revolutionized Politics (12/25/24)

Mike Benz On the Censorship-Industrial Complex (12/5/24)

On The Edge of World War 3 (11/25/24)

Justice Files, Part 1: Firings, Civil Suits, and Jury Awards (11/11/24)

Broke FEMA and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (10/5/24)

From the Archives: Killer Robot Dogs? Sure, Why Not? (9/28/24)

College and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/27/24)

Global Chaos, Part 1: Things Exploding Everywhere (9/19/24)

Matt Taibbi: Why Censorship Is Suddenly Fashionable (9/10/24)

From the Archives: Martin Armstrong (Correctly) Predicts Chaos (9/9/24)

Two Takes on the Assassination Attempt (7/14/24)

From the Archives: Ancient Evil... (7/4/24)

Carol Roth: The Death of Property Rights (6/15/24)

Creeping Fascism, Part 1: Just The Beginning (5/22/24)

So That's Who's Screwing Everything Up (5/7/24)

The Day We Stopped Trusting Media (4/27/24)

The MSM Is Dying, NPR Edition (4/12/24)

Elites, Commoners, And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/24/24)

Huge 1st Amendment Drama (3/18/24)

Just Leave Your Keys Where The Car Thieves Can Find Them (3/17/24)

Welcome To The Third World, Part 2: When The Cops Don't Come (3/12/24)

Inequality In 9 Charts And One Amusing Image (2/21/24)

Good News For A Change: Indi Media Is Replacing the MSM (2/10/24)

The Great Taking, Part 2: More Heavyweights Chime In (1/16/24)

Brighteon Covers "The Great Taking" (12/18/23)

Are We Too Dumb To Survive? (12/13/23)

Quick Video: CBDCs "Sound Like Fascism" (9/20/23)

Wind Power, Dead Whales, and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/11/23)

Ancient Evil: Term Limits, WWIII, and Cleaning House (7/28/23)

Public Health and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/20/23)

The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts (5/8/23)

Jimmy Dore: Is This Why Tucker Carlson Was Fired? (4/25/23)

Is Everybody Lying? (4/21/23)

Deep Fakes, Artificial Intelligence and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/16/23)

Rhyming History: Censorship In A Burning Theater (2/26/23)

Is The Aristocracy’s Next Psyop … Alien Invasion? (2/12/23)

The Vaccine Narrative Crumbles (1/27/23)

What Will the Aristocracy Try Next? (1/12/23)

The Aristocracy Is Eating the Peasants (1/11/2023)

Portfolios and Updates

Monthly Portfolio Review, June 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, May 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, April 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, March 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, February 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, January 2026

Monthly Portfolio Review, December 2025

Monthly Portfolio Review, November 2025 (11/30/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, October 2025 (11/2/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, September 2025 (9/30/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, August 2025 (8/30/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, July 2025 (8/1/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, June 2025 (6/30/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, May 2025 (5/30/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, April 2025 (5/1/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, March 2025 (3/31/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, February 2025 (3/4/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, January 2025 (2/1/25)

Annual Portfolio Review, 2024 (1/1/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, November 2024 (11/30/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings: Two Portfolio Stocks Looking Good (11/21/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, October 2024 (10/31/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, September 2024 (10/2/24)

Portfolio Update -- Q2 Earnings Edition (9/1/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, June 2024

Monthly Portfolio Review, May 2024

Five-Stock Portfolio #4: Takeover Candidate Royalty Companies (4/17/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #3: Large Cap Royalty/Streamers (4/8/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #2: Energy Stocks (4/2/24)

Monthly Portfolio Update, April 1 2024

Five-Stock Portfolio #1: Physical ETFs (3/23/24)

Weekly Portfolio Update, March 3 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 25 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 18 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 11, 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 4 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 28 2024

Asset Allocation, Part 2: Mid-Tier Stocks (1/25/24)

Asset Allocation, Part 1: Core Positions (1/25/24)

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 21 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 14 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 31 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 24 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 17 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 10 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 3 2023

Weekly Portfolio Review, November 26 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 19 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 12 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 5 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 29 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 22 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 15 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 8 2023

Monthly Portfolio Update: October 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 24 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 17 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 10 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 3 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 27 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 20 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 13 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 7 2023

Portfolio Review, May 2023

Portfolio Review, April 2023

Monthly Note And Portfolio Review February 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 7 2023

Prepping (Health, Skills, Privacy, Finance)

Health Prepping: We Need More Magnesium (6/16/26)

Energy Prepping: The Cheapest Way To Go Off-Grid (5/22/26)

Becoming Invisible, Part 19: You Only Think You Own Your Car (5/17/26)

Health Prepping: Has AI Cured Aging? (4/24/26)

Health Prepping: ADHD Is a Business Scam, Not a Disease (3/16/26)

Starlink + Next-Gen Batteries = Viable Homesteads (2/23/26)

Health Prepping: Hold Off on That Knee Replacement (1/5/26)

Becoming Invisible, Part 18: Your Family Needs a “Safe Word” (11/21/25)

Health Prepping: A Future to be Avoided at All Costs (11/8/25)

Breakthroughs: Is Aging a Curable Disease? (10/5/25)

Health Prepping: Big Pharma Gets What It Deserves (9/12/25)

Health Prepping: So Now Cheese Is Poison? (8/19/25)

Tomorrow's Job Market: DO NOT Learn To Code (7/20/25)

Health Prepping: Eliminate Those Forever Chemicals (7/18/25)

Becoming Invisible, Part 17: Next-Gen PCs Riddled With AI Spyware (6/4/25)

Health Prepping: Seed Oils Are Poison (4/26/25)

Health Prepping: Did AI Just Cut Cancer Risk by 90%? (4/15/25)

Health Prepping: Stop Poisoning Yourself, Part 1 (3/20/25)

Health Prepping: Vitamin D Prevents Tooth Decay (2/6/25)

Your First Gun: Readers Weigh In (1/18/25)

Health Prepping: Stop Poisoning Your Family (12/22/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 16: China Just Stole Everything (12/7/24)

Health Prepping: How to Offset All That Sitting 11/26/24)

Health Prepping: A Legit Anti-Cancer Diet? (11/3/24)

Don't Let Roomba See You Hide Your Gold (11/1/24)

Is Frugality a "Skill"? (10/12/24)

Health Prepping, Part 5: Red Light Therapy (9/7/24)

"Fake Organic" Food and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/12/24)

Health Prepping: Microbiome Maintenance is Key to...Everything (6/29/24)

Hackers Shut Down 15,000 Car Dealerships, Is Your Bank Safe? (6/22/24)

Estate Planning: The Big Question (6/13/24)

Health Prepping Update: So Intermittent Fasting Kills? Really? (4/10/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 14: Proton's Latest Tools (4/6/24)

Becoming Invisible, 14: Glenn Meder Explains "De-Googled" Phones (3/20/24)

Strategic Relocation, Part 3: Whales Fleeing Weaponized Courts (2/23/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 12: Even Your Car Is Spying On You (2/9/24)

Time For A Trust? If So, What Kind? (2/1/24)

Health Prepping, Part 4: Vitamin D Seems To Prevent Dementia (1/22/24)

Skill Stacking, Part 1: Handymen Will Inherit the Earth (12/23/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 11: Privacy Land Trusts (12/20/23)

Strategic Relocation, Part 2: The "Big Sort" (12/9/23)

Your First Gun (11/21/23)

Health Prepping, Part 3: Intermittent Fasting (10/13/23)

Health Prepping, Part 2: Interval Training (10/5/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 10: Your WiFi Can See You (9/18/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 9: Burner Phones (9/9/23)

Your Bug-Out Bag Needs a Grab-and-Go Binder (9/4/23)

Health Prepping, Part 1: Stem Cell Breakthrough (8/29/23)

Things We Should Do: Make An Estate Plan (8/16/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 8: So Much For Incognito Mode (8/9/23)

Health Prepping, Part 2: Interval Training (8/5/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 7: Android Phone Privacy Settings (8/4/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 6: iPhone Privacy Settings (7/27/23)

Strategic Relocation -- Why, Where, And How (6/26/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 5: Phones Are Surveillance Machines (6/21/23)

They're Coming For Your Bank Account (6/17/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 4: How To Choose And Use A VPN (6/10/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 3: Hiding From Google (5/22/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 2: They're Tracking (and Manipulating) Us (5/16/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 1: How They Track Us (5/12/23)

Is Your Bank At Risk? (3/12/23)

Are We As Prepped As We Think? (3/9/23)

Real Estate

From the Archives...Housing Bust Update (11/14/25)

Which Housing Domino Will Fall First? (9/3/25)

Soaring Inventory Is (Finally) Cutting Home Prices (8/24/25)

Housing Bust Intensifies As Inventories Surge (7/15/25)

How to Finance Foreign Real Estate (6/25/25)

The Housing Bust Is Here: Sellers Outnumber Buyers by 500,000 (6/7/25)

Inflation and the Lies Realtors Have to Tell (5/20/25)

Recession Watch: Real Estate Is Already There (4/27/25)

Weirdest Housing Bubble Ever (2/25/25)

Will Homeowners Insurance Cause the Next Crisis? (1/13/25)

Housing Bust: Builders Are Slashing Prices (12/24/24)

It's Not Just the Cost of Buying, It's the Cost of Owning (11/16/24)

Watch the Housing Bust Play Out in Real-Time (9/23/24)

Airbnb Houses Are About to Flood the Market (8/7/24)

Housing Is Seriously Rolling Over (7/24/24)

Recession Watch: Doom Spending and Frozen Real Estate (1/23/24)

Next Year's Housing Crash, In Charts and Anecdotes (11/27/23)

Private Equity "Landlords" Endangered By Falling House Prices (10/23/23)

JP Morgan Predicts A Housing Market Crash (10/3/23)

Wolf Richter On Why We Should Short The Housing Stocks (9/26/23)

Finally, The Housing Crash (9/21/23)

How the Aristocracy Ate the Housing Market (8/26/23)

Real Estate And Manufacturing Seize Up (7/20/23)

Real Estate Icon Sam Zell: Right One Last Time (5/19/23)

Time To Short The Homebuilders (5/10/23)

What Blows Up Next? Commercial Real Estate (4/2/23)

Two Experts Agree: Home Prices Are Headed Down Hard (4/26/23)

The Commercial Real Estate Bust Isn't Coming. It's Here (4/9/23)

Will 7% Mortgages Crush Housing? (2/22/23)