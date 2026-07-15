When this newsletter started in 2023, one of its recurring themes was the great drill results being reported by some promising explorers.

But great drill results didn’t always translate into positive stock price action, so the focus has recently shifted to “bird in hand” metrics like free cash flow.

Still, the best explorers are finding a lot of metal, and eventually, for some of them at least, rising accessible ounces will translate into serious gains. Here’s one that has 5-bagger potential, thanks to some impressive recent drilling.