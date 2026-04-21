Lately, conservatives have been accusing their political opponents of weaponizing immigration by letting in millions of undocumented immigrants, who then vote to keep their benefactors in power. The ostensible goal? A one-party state with Third World demographics.

The left (Democrats in the US, socialists in Europe, and state-run media everywhere) have dismissed this accusation as the ravings of racist lunatics.

Then Spain went ahead and did it in public.

Recent polling in that country paints a grim picture for the ruling socialists. The mainstream conservative party is leading, while the anti-immigration and eurosceptic “far right” party is making decisive gains. Combined, those two are poised to take power in the 2027 election.

The socialists, not liking this scenario at all, have decided to maintain their grip on power by offering instant amnesty to 500,000 illegal immigrants, on the obvious assumption that these newly minted Spaniards will vote socialist.

In other words, the “Great Replacement” strategy is real, and the conspiracy theorists have notched another win.

Let’s see how it’s going in Spain:

Spain finalises amnesty measures to give legal status to up to 500,000 immigrants (Euro News) - Spain’s government finalised a migrant amnesty measure on Tuesday that it announced earlier this year, paving the way for hundreds of thousands of immigrants living and working without authorisation in the country to apply for legal status. The approach sharply differs from much of Europe’s prevailing attitudes on immigration, in which governments are trying to reduce the number of arrivals and step up deportations. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed the measure as “an act of justice and a necessity.” He reiterated his government’s position that people who already live and work in the country of 49 million people should “do so under equal conditions” and pay taxes. “We recognise rights, but we also demand obligations,” Sánchez wrote on social media. An estimated 500,000 people living in Spain without authorisation could be eligible to apply, the government said.

Migrant Plan Causes Chaos (Daily Mail) - Violence erupted between rival protesters in the Spanish city of Granada just days after Spain‘s socialist government approved plans to grant legal status to 500,000 migrants. The clashes broke out at a rally held by hard-right party Vox in Plaza de las Pasiegas, which was delayed by around 30 minutes after roughly 40 left-wing activists attempted to disrupt proceedings. Police were forced to form a cordon between the two sides as tensions spilled over, with footage showing scuffles and pushing as officers moved in to keep the groups apart. The unrest comes amid growing tensions over Spain’s immigration policy after the government signed off plans to grant legal status to around 500,000 migrants. Thousands have since gathered at consulates across the country, with around 8,000 migrants reportedly visiting the Moroccan consulate in Almeria alone to begin the process of securing documentation. Online applications for the scheme opened yesterday following approval at a cabinet meeting earlier this week. Images from this weekend from Madrid, Bilbao, and Almeria showed snaking queues consisting of hundreds of people in the streets.

They’re Not Allowed to Vote…Yet

Most fact-checking on this Great Replacement iteration argues that these are work visas, not citizenship applications, and that, for most affected immigrants, voting will be years away. From EuroNews:

Does regularisation lead to quick citizenship? Another claim circulating on the viral posts suggests that regularised migrants can gain Spanish citizenship in as little as two years. But this is misleading. Under Spanish law, only citizens of specific countries, namely Portugal, the Philippines, Andorra, Equatorial Guinea and most Latin American countries, as well as those of Sephardic origin, can apply for Spanish citizenship after two years of legal and continuous residence. For the vast majority of people from other countries, though, it takes much longer: most immigrants to Spain need to live there legally for 10 years to be able to apply for citizenship, but this is shortened to five years for refugees and can be shortened even further to one year if the individual was born in Spain or has been married to a Spanish citizen. Regardless of the timeframe, the residency period is just the start of the process. The decree itself grants one year of legal residency, meaning it would not be sufficient for the majority of people to gain citizenship in that time frame. Applicants must still pass Spanish language and other tests, as well as wait for processing, which can take several years. In conclusion, Spain’s new regularisation push grants migrants legal residence, not citizenship, and it does not confer voting rights in elections. These rights are legally distinct in Spain and remain unchanged with this new decree.

So…They’ll be Deported in a Year or Two?

Spain’s new policy will allow illegal immigrants to stay, work, have babies, and then, at some indeterminate point in the future, ask for the arrangement to be made permanent. And their pitch will be, “Let us stay, and millions of us will vote for you.”

And boom, we’re in the Great Replacement, with its inevitable one-party rule.