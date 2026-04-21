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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
6h

It backfired with the Democrats and the Mexicans . That’s why they now want “ anybody but “ . Turns out Mexicans are pro family , anti gay ( I know some Mexican men …you,have no idea ) , very religious, oppose abortion pro gun rights ,anti Trans , anti woke ( they HATE Latinx ) , anti -multiculturalism ( need I go into Mexican v blacks in LA ) ..why bother going on ..they oppose everything the Democrats are FOR

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freelearner's avatar
freelearner
7h

There's a famous quote from David Rockefeller from the 1991 Bilderberg meeting:

"We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march toward a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries."

So they were happy in 1991, but I believe they eventually sensed that Western nations were beginning to resist, and this was their solution. Most globalists are still Westerners themselves and they know that the Enlightenment, literacy, democracy, and strong moral and legal systems arose out of Western Europe and the US. And all those things are their enemy, and that is why they are set on destroying them. They do not care about the fate of humanity, only their own power. The rich are, and have long been, post-geographic, and not attached to any one people or nation, but only to power.

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