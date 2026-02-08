Many of you have probably heard at least part of this story. But for those who haven’t, read on because it’s wild. And potentially favorable for our silver.

Let’s start with a Chinese whale putting on a Hunt Brothers-level silver futures short in Shanghai:

Silver, possibly in response, tanked:

And then — while the markets were closed — Chinese regulators reportedly stepped in and ordered the whale to close out his shorts:

We won’t know what, if anything, this means until the markets open later today. But of course, Asian Guy has a hot take:

Is Any of This True?

Who knows? AI has turned an already chaotic media landscape into an asylum run by its inmates.

What we do know is that the long-term demand for silver is outstripping its supply, which is an accumulation signal. So DO NOT let the chaos drive you crazy. Get plenty of sleep and exercise, and keep stacking.