KundaliniAndCellTowers
7h

I've subscribed to like a dozen Asian Guy youtube handles - OG John AG etc. Basically all are saying hold on to your silver. I think it is Chinese interests, that do coincide with Western stackers, i.e., don't sell until higher prices are achieved. One of the Asian Guys said that Western silver miners are boycotting until $150 floor is provided, sending letters to the government. I would not mind if it were the case. But another Asian Guy channel said yesterday that something like 30,000 option contracts for $80 silver were expiring tomorrow night (?) and that the paper price might crash. Does that make any sense? David Callum said that the CIA has increased the noise level on the interwebs since 2016 or so. Makes sense. I am holding out for $120+ silver, selling a little every now and then to fund home projects. Cheers

Stephen Aleshire
7h

There are too many "Asian" cats to follow. Maybe they are CIA, garden variety market manipulators, or even JR or Bix Weir (a joke there). I plan to sleep well, no matter what, simply because no plain folk can know or understand it all.

