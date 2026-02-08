So...About That Chinese Silver Short Whale
Many of you have probably heard at least part of this story. But for those who haven’t, read on because it’s wild. And potentially favorable for our silver.
Let’s start with a Chinese whale putting on a Hunt Brothers-level silver futures short in Shanghai:
Silver, possibly in response, tanked:
And then — while the markets were closed — Chinese regulators reportedly stepped in and ordered the whale to close out his shorts:
We won’t know what, if anything, this means until the markets open later today. But of course, Asian Guy has a hot take:
Is Any of This True?
Who knows? AI has turned an already chaotic media landscape into an asylum run by its inmates.
What we do know is that the long-term demand for silver is outstripping its supply, which is an accumulation signal. So DO NOT let the chaos drive you crazy. Get plenty of sleep and exercise, and keep stacking.
I've subscribed to like a dozen Asian Guy youtube handles - OG John AG etc. Basically all are saying hold on to your silver. I think it is Chinese interests, that do coincide with Western stackers, i.e., don't sell until higher prices are achieved. One of the Asian Guys said that Western silver miners are boycotting until $150 floor is provided, sending letters to the government. I would not mind if it were the case. But another Asian Guy channel said yesterday that something like 30,000 option contracts for $80 silver were expiring tomorrow night (?) and that the paper price might crash. Does that make any sense? David Callum said that the CIA has increased the noise level on the interwebs since 2016 or so. Makes sense. I am holding out for $120+ silver, selling a little every now and then to fund home projects. Cheers
There are too many "Asian" cats to follow. Maybe they are CIA, garden variety market manipulators, or even JR or Bix Weir (a joke there). I plan to sleep well, no matter what, simply because no plain folk can know or understand it all.