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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
11h

The petroleum companies are always worth a look. Some have been consistent dividend payers for decades. Petroleum energy will be mankind's primary energy source for multiple decades to come - at least until a commercially scalable way to produce fusion energy is developed - a huge "IF".

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Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
11h

Jeff Currie as reference?

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