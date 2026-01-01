John Rubino's Substack

SG
Asian Guy is a clever Pakistani content generator using AI to both autonomously generate his thesis and present it. Pakistan is the 2nd largest creator of AI generated content (called “SLOP”). AI guy has hit pay dirt focusing on silver bugs. I admire his success. There is nothing wrong with his/her intentions.

To people uninitiated to these content generating AI tools, the intensity of the presentation can fool you into giving the information more credibility than is deserved. Often the creator just runs with whatever the AI agent generates (in minutes) without checking the info.

All AI has useful data, but it is far from 100% trustworthy. Numbers are often inaccurate, as are dates and prices. I look at this kind of content as a way of getting ChatGPT answers, without doing the prompting myself, but not as coming from a knowledgeable expert with market experience providing sage advice.

I’ve lost count the number of times I have caught ChatGPT reaching conclusions based on dubious premises, such as not knowing what year it is or the current price of silver. Just be careful with these tools.

John Galt?
Asian guy... pretty convincing. Whoever's behind it is surely hoping to trade based on the inexpensive hype. Regarding metals: If you're a holder, enjoy the highs and ignore the lows. I have no advice for traders. I'm too old for that drama.

