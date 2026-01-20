John Rubino's Substack

We sold a house, high, in 2024, we took all the proceeds in March 2024 and dumped them into silver (mostly a half half mix of monster boxes of Silver Eagles and Maple Leaves). Ever since then we've bought a few mining stocks here and there, and roles of 90% dimes, quarters, and half dollars all the way until now. We're on just my income as a Senior DevOps Engineer, we're renting (will continue until housing prices drop dramatically and our silver goes up more), I'm 43 years old. We have now more than tripled our initial investment! I will convert some silver to gold once the GSR hits 30 or below, but even that I'm unsure of since silver has all the fundamentals from being suppressed for so many decades, it will outperform gold for years to come. But I want to be practical, and my wife and young kids want our own homestead/house/shop, and I want to free my income to start working on my CNC side gig too. So needless to say, it's been awesome, and we always appreciate your insights and sharing info you found!

Well, I wish I had bought more but am glad and blessed to have bought what I did. Thanks so much John for your encouragement and guidance over the years.

