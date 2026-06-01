Silver Academy’s Jon Forrest Little just posted a two-fer: A comprehensive look at why silver is going much, much higher. And a convincing recommendation for one of our favorite Portfolio stocks.

Here’s an excerpt:

Silver Shock: Global Supply Crisis Collides With Explosive EV and AI Demand, Triggering a Race for Scarce Ounces

The Silver Academy

May 28, 2026



The Silver Squeeze Is No Longer Theoretical—It Is Structural

The silver market is staring down a hard arithmetic problem—and there is no easy fix. Global mine supply sits near 820 million ounces annually, while forward demand is rapidly approaching 1.2 billion ounces. That gap is not cyclical. It is structural, and it is being driven by the most aggressive industrial expansion cycle in modern history.

Silver is now embedded at the core of every high-growth sector that matters: artificial intelligence infrastructure, robotics, advanced electronics, solar buildouts, aerospace systems, and next-generation military hardware. Each of these industries is scaling simultaneously, compounding demand pressure on a finite supply base.

Then comes the real disruptor: solid-state silver batteries. Early breakthroughs suggest double the energy density of lithium-ion, twice the lifespan, and charging times as low as nine minutes. With global EV production already exceeding 30 million units annually—and each vehicle potentially requiring up to one kilogram of silver—this single innovation could redefine the demand curve entirely. In that scenario, silver is no longer just an industrial input. It becomes a bottleneck resource.



The table below highlights the scale of potential silver demand from electric vehicle production alone. At 30 million EVs annually, silver consumption would reach approximately 964 million ounces—already exceeding current global mine supply of roughly 820 million ounces per year. At 40 million units, demand would surge past 1.28 billion ounces, underscoring how a single technological shift could overwhelm existing supply and intensify the structural silver deficit.

Against this backdrop, the question is no longer whether silver prices rise—it is where the physical supply will come from.

Aya Gold & Silver is emerging as one of the clearest answers. Operating in Morocco—a mining-friendly jurisdiction with strong infrastructure and underexplored geology—Aya has secured a first-mover advantage in a rapidly developing district. Its flagship Zgounder mine is already a cash-flow engine, producing nearly 5 million ounces annually with low costs and scaling toward 6 million ounces per year.

At the same time, the Boumadine project represents a tier-one growth asset capable of delivering massive silver-equivalent output, fully funded by internal cash generation. With no reliance on external financing and trading at a steep discount to peers, Aya offers rare leverage to a tightening silver market.

In a world heading into deficit, ounces in the ground—and the companies that control them—will matter more than ever.



Why Aya, Why Now?



Aya Gold & Silver (Nasdaq: AYA, TSX: AYA)



Location advantage: Morocco remains a mining-friendly jurisdiction with efficient permitting, strong infrastructure, and underexplored geology.

Aya has secured a first-mover advantage in what is becoming a rapidly expanding mining district.

Zgounder cashflow engine: at 4.8Moz in 2025, guiding 5.2–5.8Moz in 2026 and ~6Moz annually through 2036. ramp-up, the mine is generating significant cash, with ~US$200M free cash expected this year and again in 2027, at low costs of $16.26/oz, alongside a strong $74M net cash position and exploration upside.

Boumadine growth asset: Advancing toward an updated PEA, with prior estimates showing 37.5Moz AgEq annually in early years. A tier-one asset with multiple revenue streams, including high-demand pyrite concentrate. արդեն generating $3–4M/month, with potential construction by 2027 and production by 2029.

GDX inclusion catalyst: inclusion in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which could drive ~6.7M shares of demand (2.8x average volume). Key dates: May 29 (measurement), June 12 (announcement), June 19 (rebalance).

Deep value opportunity: Trading at ~0.73x P/NAV versus peers at 1.2–2.3x. With Zgounder funding Boumadine internally, Aya avoids dilution risk. As execution continues into 2027, a meaningful re-rating appears likely.

BUY rating maintained with a $29 near-term price target (50% move to the upside)

Silver Market Signals Tighten as Global Demand Surges and Institutional Buyers Step In

Silver prices faced sharp downward pressure this week, falling more than 3% alongside a 1.5% drop in gold, which briefly touched a two-month low near $4,400. The move followed geopolitical headlines surrounding a rumored Iran peace framework, triggering algorithmic selling across paper markets. However, beneath the surface, physical demand trends suggest a very different story is unfolding.

Market participants increasingly point to a widening disconnect between paper pricing and real-world metal flows. While short-term price declines tend to discourage retail sentiment, they often serve as accumulation windows for institutional buyers executing long-term strategies. According to industry insights, large buyers are using these dips to quietly increase exposure rather than exit positions.