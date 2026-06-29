John Rubino's Substack

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James Gang's avatar
James Gang
2h

I have a local coin shop within walking distance of my work. I go in on a regular basis and buy Morgan and peace dollars for $2-3 under spot silver price. Bookmark the APMEX junk, er vintage silver calculator and you have all you need to know at your fingertips.

https://learn.apmex.com/tools/junk-silver-calculator/

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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
3h

Don’t die and leave your wife huge bags of silver coins in the basement . She won’t appreciate it .

During the 80’s and 90’s us retail brokers would often get calls “ Can you help me with these coins ? What do i do ?”

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