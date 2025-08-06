John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M C's avatar
M C
1h

Makes you wonder, why the Banks didn´t invent the streaming model...

basically another way of loan against the commodity

by making sure, that they NEVER made enough profit, to break away from banks.

The miners, are the...TRUE...central banks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
1h

Beware of stocks that can be “shorted” as they could be inflated only to be shorted by some large investors. Similar idea to the manipulation of the price of silver with “paper silver” derivatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture