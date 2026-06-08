In March, I posted a real-world example of an aggressively low bid as a strategy for buying shares of high-quality companies at a relatively low price.

Ideally, this strategy plays out in the following stages:

Watch a favorite stock begin to correct. Place a bid well below the current price in the hope that the correction continues for a while. Forget that you placed the bid after the stock meanders in a higher range. Get a surprise announcement from your broker that the stock has fallen to your bid price, and you now own the shares you’d forgotten about. Hope that the decline ends and the shares go back up.

During last week’s flash crash, our bid got hit, which takes us all the way to stage 5. In other words, the shares are now in our Portfolio with a buy rating, and we’re hoping for a dramatic turnaround, starting today.

To refresh your memory, see Let’s Add a New Silver Stock Via Low-Ball Bid.

The details: