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OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
17h

"Warsh shows up to chair his first meeting of Fed governors and learns that nearly half of them want to raise the Fed Funds rate. He eventually wrangles a unanimous decision to leave the rates unchanged, but the odds of a rate increase later this year now exceed 50%" Guess what, John- Banana Republics don't get to dictate the rates paid on their bonds to anyone, and $40 trillion in debt and counting, the U.S. definitely qualifies as a Banana Republic.

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Andrew Gates's avatar
Andrew Gates
6h

Thoroughly agree with Christopher

I would like share a thought about the formation of these working groups .

I believe he has given them 6 months to report back ?

If that's the case it a great reason to do nothing until the new year which takes care of the mid terms

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