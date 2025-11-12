A widely-followed consumer sentiment index just hit its second-worst level on record:

Why are Americans so spooked? Perhaps it’s the prospect of being replaced by AI. So far in 2025, major layoff announcements include:

Amazon : 14,000 job cuts

UPS : 48,000

Intel : 20,000

Microsoft : 6,000

Target : 1,800

Meta : 600 (from its AI division!)

Salesforce: 4,000

Or maybe it’s that student loan payments have resumed, and for some, it’s one bill too many. See the red line on the following chart:

Or maybe it’s those “car mortgages” that were so popular for a while:

Here Come The Stimmy Checks

With busts looming on multiple fronts, how far off can some form of bailout be? Not far at all, apparently:

Panic Time

Stimmy checks are the most blatant and least effective tool for managing an overindebted economy. They are, however, a good way to telegraph panic in a way that smart investors can understand. Keep stacking: