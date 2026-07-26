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TJ's avatar
TJ
6h

Sounds like a preparation piece to me

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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
1h

I dunno .

It seems the persistent rise of the ten year yield is going to present a problem .

Wasn’t there a mad dash in 2020 to issue 5-7 yr debt for zombie companies ?

Now how you gonna re finance a 2% loan in this market ?

Feels like 2006 . We need a regional bank or mortgage company to go BK .

Or a Bear Sterns hi income Leveraged enhanced yield can’t miss fund to go …BOOM

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