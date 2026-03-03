Oil has been one of the worst-performing commodities lately, due mostly to rising US production and relative peace in the Middle East. Well, that peace ended with a bang last weekend, and oil has erased its price declines. Higher gasoline prices are likely to follow.

While oil was spiking, pretty much everything else tanked on the news that this latest war might last weeks rather than days:

Not Our Main Problem

But neither oil nor war is our biggest problem. That honor goes to the shadow banking system — i.e., private equity and private credit — which is imploding, in the process imperiling trillions in dumb bets:

The angst isn’t limited to Blackstone funds. Put options on related ETFs are seeing massive demand:

The following video provides some appropriately scary background on the shadow banking system. Listen for a sense of the threat this nascent crisis poses to, for instance, our life insurance policies:

Smells Like a Sub-Prime Mortgage

To sum it up: An opaque and fast-growing part of the financial system is imploding. Big players are talking about “canaries in the coal mine” and “cockroaches,” and capital is stampeding for the exits. Meanwhile, no one knows which bank or hedge fund is stuck with what putrifying piece of private credit paper.

Sound familiar? It should, at least for readers who were paying attention in 2008 when subprime mortgages began to die. Toss in geopolitical turmoil and an energy crisis, and today’s disorder might soon give way to chaos.