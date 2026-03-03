Recession Watch: Is Private Credit The New Subprime Mortgage?
Oil has been one of the worst-performing commodities lately, due mostly to rising US production and relative peace in the Middle East. Well, that peace ended with a bang last weekend, and oil has erased its price declines. Higher gasoline prices are likely to follow.
While oil was spiking, pretty much everything else tanked on the news that this latest war might last weeks rather than days:
Not Our Main Problem
But neither oil nor war is our biggest problem. That honor goes to the shadow banking system — i.e., private equity and private credit — which is imploding, in the process imperiling trillions in dumb bets:
Blackstone hit by surge in withdrawals from flagship private credit fund
NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone’s (BX.N) flagship private credit fund faced a surge in client withdrawals in the first quarter, amid wider investor jitters about the private credit sector and troubles at smaller rival Blue Owl Capital.
The New York-based investment giant let clients pull a bigger than usual $3.7 billion from its $82 billion credit fund, known as BCRED, a filing showed on Monday. Adding $2 billion of new commitments left net withdrawals at $1.7 billion.
Blackstone’s shares fell around 8% on Tuesday to a two-year low after it said redemption requests totaled 7.9% of the fund in the quarter, prompting it to lift its usual 5% limit to 7%.
Blackstone and its employees invested $400 million into the fund to allow all requests to be met, it said.
Shares in alternative asset managers Apollo (APO.N), opens new tab, KKR (KKR.N), opens new tab and Ares <ARES.N> also fell, on indexes that were broadly lower due to conflict in the Middle East.
The $2 trillion private credit industry, which has grown rapidly over the past decade, has been hit in recent months by questions over valuation and transparency, concerns about Blue Owl replacing client redemptions with promised payouts, and the exposures of some players last year to the bankruptcies of a U.S. auto parts supplier and a subprime auto lender.
Wall Street lenders were also shaken on Friday by the collapse of UK mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions Ltd, fuelling concerns about losses among banks and reviving warnings of “cockroaches” in the booming industry.
PRESSURE BUILDS ON RETAIL-FACING CREDIT FUNDS
Funds such as BCRED, which are open to wealthy individuals, have come under particular strain. BCRED, and the fund Blue Owl is struggling to manage, are business development companies (BDCs) that raise money, often from retail investors, and lend to mid-sized companies.
Investment bank RA Stanger, which closely tracks so-called alternative assets, including private equity and private credit, said it “believes alternatives are beginning to enter a hairpin turn, with capital shifting away from private credit. We are now forecasting an approximately 40% year-over-year decline in BDC capital formation for 2026.”
Stanger compared the shift to the drop-off in real estate funds for wealthy investors in 2023, when Blackstone blocked withdrawals from a fund in that sector.
Around 24% of Blackstone’s $1.27 trillion assets under management come from wealthy individuals, a group investment firms have courted as lagging returns deter institutions such as pension funds.
The angst isn’t limited to Blackstone funds. Put options on related ETFs are seeing massive demand:
The following video provides some appropriately scary background on the shadow banking system. Listen for a sense of the threat this nascent crisis poses to, for instance, our life insurance policies:
Smells Like a Sub-Prime Mortgage
To sum it up: An opaque and fast-growing part of the financial system is imploding. Big players are talking about “canaries in the coal mine” and “cockroaches,” and capital is stampeding for the exits. Meanwhile, no one knows which bank or hedge fund is stuck with what putrifying piece of private credit paper.
Sound familiar? It should, at least for readers who were paying attention in 2008 when subprime mortgages began to die. Toss in geopolitical turmoil and an energy crisis, and today’s disorder might soon give way to chaos.
Specifically my silver Juniors got hit the most. Shipping and Energy Services - oh surprise - are doing well...
My UBS puts are performing nicely...😁