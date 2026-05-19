John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
10h

What will happen to SIVLER?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
4h

Great John , Thanks .

This is a big deal but was called a few year ago by James Grant .” We have entered a multi decade Bear Market in bond “ ..from 1982 to 2021 rates were basically in free fall “ .

Jeffrey Grundlach and Jim Bianco were saying the same thing a year ago .

Not mentioned here is real estate …stick a fork in it ..

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture