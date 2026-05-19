The latest Middle East war is approaching its three-month anniversary, and the price of everything related to energy and fertilizer is way up:

As go energy and fertilizer, so goes food. Beef, for instance, was already rising. But now it’s spiking. See Wolf Street’s Food Inflation in America by Product: It Boils Down to a Sharp Acceleration on Top of Already Very High Prices:

As go energy and food, so go interest rates:

Fiat’s Dilemma

Speaking of Japan…Despite Washington’s catastrophic financial mismanagement, the yen is plunging versus the dollar…

… presenting the Bank of Japan with the choice that eventually confronts all fiat currency systems: Keep borrowing and allow the currency to fall into an abyss, or raise interest rates to protect the currency, at the cost of a collapsing economy.

In the 1970s, the US faced a similar dilemma and chose to defend the dollar by sharply raising interest rates. It worked, but only because government, corporate, and consumer balance sheets were strong enough to survive a tripling of the cost of credit. That’s emphatically not the case today in Japan, the US, or Europe. So stay tuned for some very interesting policy decisions.