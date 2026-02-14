Our Portfolio is pretty extensive, which raises questions about how to turn this long list into a coherent investment strategy.

The answer is to start with the large-cap stocks and ETFs, because market cap is a rough proxy for quality. Put another way, the big stocks are big for a reason.

The first two of our Portfolio companies to report Q4 2025 earnings illustrate this point. They’re major names in their sectors, and they put up excellent numbers.

The details: