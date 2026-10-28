Q3 earnings season is getting repetitive: A miner’s production falls, and its costs rise, but thanks to higher prices for one or more metals, the miner’s earnings and cash flow increase nicely. That’s how a bull market saves the day.

This is especially true for the copper miners, since — unlike gold and silver, which have corrected hard recently — copper’s price remains near its all-time high. So the “bull market saves the day” story is set to continue at least through Q4.

Here’s how it went for one of our Portfolio’s core holdings: