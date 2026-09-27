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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
Sep 27

Laissez bon Temps Roulez!

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Silver compass's avatar
Silver compass
Sep 29

That debt-and-cash shift is the part I would separate from the metal-price story. Lower interest expense improves resilience, but it does not automatically improve per-share economics if sustaining capex, acquisitions or dilution absorb the benefit.

For Q3, the stronger test is whether free cash flow per share holds up after energy costs, and whether balance-sheet strength translates into internally funded growth rather than expensive M&A. If that shows up across the sector—not just the strongest producers—the miner confirmation carries much more weight.

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