The Q2 earnings season has begun, with our Portfolio’s biggest gold/silver miner reporting on July 23.

We’ve all been wondering how miners’ earnings and cash flow would withstand Q2’s lower metals prices. And if these results are any indication, the answer is: They’re holding up pretty well, with cash flow down a bit but still among the top three quarters in company history. In other words, high-quality precious metals miners are still among the most profitable companies in the world. Let’s see some numbers: