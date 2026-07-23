There are three groups that, together, will tank the housing market in the coming year:

Boomers who can’t manage their three-story McMansions and therefore have to sell.

Airbnb entrepreneurs who built mini-empires that are now bleeding cash, leaving them with no choice but to liquidate.

Wall Street firms that bought huge numbers of houses and turned them into overpriced rentals, who see the political/financial tides turning and have begun dumping their inventory.

When these guys start panic selling, the market-clearing price will turn out to be 40% below today’s levels.

Has that process begun? Maybe. Inventories of homes for sale are piling up…

…while at least one of the big three sources of supply has begun selling:

Wall Street is selling more rental homes, as buying ban takes effect CNBC July 21, 2026 Key Points The number of homes owned by institutional investors listed for sale is more than double what it was at the start of February, according to an analysis from real estate data provider Parcl Labs.

That comes as new housing legislation bars institutional investors from buying any more homes unless they fall under certain exceptions, including build-to-rent.

The largest landlords are all net sellers year to date, with 3,180 more homes sold than bought since Jan. 1. Newly enacted housing legislation that bans institutional investors from purchasing single-family rental homes has those same investors putting up more “for sale” signs. The number of homes owned by institutional investors listed for sale is, as of this month, more than double what it was at the start of February, according to an analysis provided exclusively to Property Play by Parcl Labs, a real estate data provider. Listings have gone from 4,166 on Feb. 1, when Parcl launched its full research, to now 9,447 homes representing $3.1 billion in total asking price. “The rate of for-sale change is something to keep an eye on,” said Jason Lewris, co-founder of Parcl Labs. “These numbers won’t materialize into actual dispositions for months given how long the sales cycle can be, but it’s the fastest read into institutional behavior.” The legislation defined institutional investors as those owning 350 or more homes. That was a surprise to the industry, which traditionally set that bar at 1,000 homes. It does not force them to sell the homes they currently own, but they are barred from buying any more homes unless they fall under certain exceptions, including build-to-rent. The charge by lawmakers was that these investors, most of whom were able to buy the homes with all cash, were inflating prices and sidelining regular owner-occupant buyers. The call for a ban was bipartisan. Large-scale investors first entered the market during the financial crisis in 2008, when foreclosures were rampant and bulk auctions were popping up in the hardest-hit markets, like Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Private equity firms purchased thousands of homes in a short period, converting them to rentals and creating a new single-family rental asset class. The cohort of investors with 350 or more homes that therefore fall under the new legislation now own roughly 589,000 homes, or 3.9% of the 14 million single-family rental homes in the U.S., according to Parcl. They account for roughly 40% of the net selling year to date. The largest landlords — Progress Residential, Invitation Homes, AMH, Tricon, FirstKey, Amherst and VineBrook — are all net sellers year to date, with 3,180 more homes sold than bought since Jan. 1. The investors who are selling are offering discounts on the properties. Nationally, 38.7% of all listings for sale today have had price cuts compared with 54% within the institutional, single-family rental cohort, according to Parcl Labs. Since early May, markdowns have deepened from about 3.1% to 4% of asking value. Meanwhile, 54% of the investor listings for those in the more than 350 homes category carry a price cut.

Wall Street’s History of Panic Selling

Hedge funds are not sentimental. When their outlook changes, they liquidate. In that sense, housing is no different from dot-com stocks or mortgage-backed bonds. If the story breaks, panic selling will ensue.







