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Mick Connors's avatar
Mick Connors
2h

Sold our house last year and decided to rent when we moved to a new area. It’s wild in the part of Atlanta we live how many listings there are and how few are selling. Yet, I’m still seeing so many completely delusional listings. People that bought in 2020, made no upgrades and want double what they paid. Reality is gonna hit soon though I think

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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
1h

I'm grateful for this article, John. It's a confirmation I needed to decide whether to pay off and "own" or keep as a hedge against a nice chunk THEY see to grab when they tokenize everything. That whole "tokens" story gives me the creeps. Best move or not, I'm siding with paying it off, losing the equity we have, but keeping a place to live. Real question now is when and how? Very grateful!

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