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OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
12h

The miner SP are not looking very spectacular, given $4500+ gold and $80 silver- instead of share buybacks, which go mainly to provide shares to fuel in-the-money stock options for management and come right out of shareholder equity, it is a wonder that more of the shareholders- the owners(!)- are not demanding some better return on their investments in the form of enhanced dividends- two of the silver majors, for example are paying half a cent and 2 cents respectively- pathetic. Of course, they have nothing but their proxy votes, and 95% of them routinely vote for all mgmt proposals.

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Mike D's avatar
Mike D
7h

John, "Over the next few years, we’ll be saying goodbye to many of our Portfolio’s junior miners and explorers." Of the 11 Gold/Silver Miners and the 8 Gold/Silver Explorers in the portfolio, how do you determine which ones you consider juniors? Market Cap?

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